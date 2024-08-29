Trump campaign slams Harris as 'still a San Francisco radical' after CNN interview

The Trump-Vance campaign released a statement Thursday night following Vice President Kamala Harris' first media interview since becoming the Democratic nominee for president, calling her a "San Francisco radical" and highlighting aspects of her record that were not discussed in the interview.

"[Harris] said her values ‘have not changed’ three separate times. She's still a San Francisco radical," the campaign said.

Among other things, the Trump-Vance campaign said that CNN's Dana Bash did not bring up Harris' history of supporting "ending cash bail for violent criminals, fundraising for the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which freed rioters," her "vote for tie-breaking vote for American Rescue Plan, which economists say fueled inflation," and her "support for closing immigration detention centers and freeing thousands of criminals into American neighborhoods."

"[Harris] spoke for just over 16 minutes and didn't even address the crime crisis in this nation. She spent a mere 3 minutes and 25 seconds talking about the economy and 2 minutes and 36 seconds talking about immigration," the statement said.

During her interview, Harris said she believes Americans are ready to "turn the page" on former President Donald Trump.

She also defended her work as the appointed border czar for the Biden administration and that her work "resulted in a number of benefits."

"The root causes work that I did as vice president that I was asked to do by the president has actually resulted in a number of benefits, including historic investments by American businesses in that region, the number of immigrants coming from that region has actually reduced since we began that work," she said.

"When I look at the aspirations, the goals, the ambitions of the American people, I think that people are ready for a new way forward, in a way that generations of Americans have been fueled by, by hope and by optimism. I think, sadly, in the last decade, we have had in the former president, someone who has really been pushing an agenda, and in an environment that is about diminishing the character and the strength of who we are as Americans — really dividing our nation. And I think people are ready to turn the page on that," Harris said.

This was in response to what she would accomplish on day one of a Harris presidency, which Bash later had to press for more detail.

Harris' most detailed plans revealed in the Thursday night interview included a $6,000 child tax credit – similar to what the Trump-Vance campaign earlier had announced as a policy plan – and a $25,000 tax credit for first-time homeowners.