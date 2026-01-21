Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Former Rep MTG dumps cold water on Trump's Greenland acquisition ambitions: 'We’ve heard that one before'

'Saying it’s ‘for your safety’ is not sufficient,' former Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene asserted

Alex Nitzberg
Marjorie Taylor Greene reject's 'The View' calling for her to become a Democrat Video

Marjorie Taylor Greene reject's 'The View' calling for her to become a Democrat

Marjorie Taylor Greene rejected calls to become a Democrat on "The View" on Wednesday, but also refused to say whether she was planning to stay in the Republican Party.

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene — a Republican who left office earlier this year after a falling out with President Donald Trump last year — poured cold water on the president's ambitions to add Greenland to the U.S.

"We are approaching $40 Trillion in debt and Social Security is going to be insolvent by 2033. Is anyone even talking about how much it’s going to cost the American people to take over Greenland?" Greene asked in a Tuesday post on X.

"Saying it’s ‘for your safety’ is not sufficient. We’ve heard that one before and it didn’t turn out so well," she added.

EX-TRUMP ALLY MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE RIPS THE PRESIDENT'S ENDORSEMENTS, SAYING THEY ‘SOLIDIFY THE SWAMP’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene talks with reporters at the Capitol Hill Club on Sept. 9, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The U.S. national debt is more than $38.46 trillion, according to fiscaldata.treasury.gov.

Trump has said the U.S. needs to acquire Greenland as a matter of national security.

TRUMP SAYS ‘YOU’LL FIND OUT' WHEN ASKED HOW FAR HE'LL GO ON GREENLAND TAKEOVER

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One on Jan. 16, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"The United States needs Greenland for the purpose of National Security. It is vital for the Golden Dome that we are building," he asserted in part of a Truth Social post last week.

"China and Russia want Greenland, and there is not a thing that Denmark can do about it," he declared in part of another Truth Social post last week. 

5 TAKEAWAYS AS MTG UNLOADS TO NYT MAGAZINE, DISHING SCATHING CRITICISM OF TRUMP

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in 2025

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene arrives for a meeting of House Republicans in the Capitol Visitor Center on May 15, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"Nobody will touch this sacred piece of Land, especially since the National Security of the United States, and the World at large, is at stake," he asserted. "Now, because of The Golden Dome, and Modern Day Weapons Systems, both Offensive and Defensive, the need to ACQUIRE is especially important."

