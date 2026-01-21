Former Rep MTG dumps cold water on Trump's Greenland acquisition ambitions: 'We’ve heard that one before'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene — a Republican who left office earlier this year after a falling out with President Donald Trump last year — poured cold water on the president's ambitions to add Greenland to the U.S.

"We are approaching $40 Trillion in debt and Social Security is going to be insolvent by 2033. Is anyone even talking about how much it’s going to cost the American people to take over Greenland?" Greene asked in a Tuesday post on X.

"Saying it’s ‘for your safety’ is not sufficient. We’ve heard that one before and it didn’t turn out so well," she added.

The U.S. national debt is more than $38.46 trillion, according to fiscaldata.treasury.gov.

Trump has said the U.S. needs to acquire Greenland as a matter of national security.

"The United States needs Greenland for the purpose of National Security. It is vital for the Golden Dome that we are building," he asserted in part of a Truth Social post last week.

"China and Russia want Greenland, and there is not a thing that Denmark can do about it," he declared in part of another Truth Social post last week.

"Nobody will touch this sacred piece of Land, especially since the National Security of the United States, and the World at large, is at stake," he asserted. "Now, because of The Golden Dome, and Modern Day Weapons Systems, both Offensive and Defensive, the need to ACQUIRE is especially important."