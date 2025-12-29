5 takeaways as MTG unloads to NYT Magazine, dishing scathing criticism of Trump

Expand / Collapse search
Alex Nitzberg
Outgoing Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene indicated to the New York Times Magazine that President Donald Trump, lacks "faith" and does not reciprocate loyalty. 

She also said that she disapproves of "MAGA Mar-a-Lago sexualization," and indicated that she expects the U.S. to engage in "more war" as the president seeks to maintain his grip on power.

Greene, a once ardent Trump supporter who had a dramatic falling out with the GOP juggernaut this year, is dishing out scathing criticism of the president she once lauded.

Here are some takeaways from her comments reported by the New York Times Magazine:

Greene says Trump ‘does not have any faith’

Earlier this year, during remarks at the memorial service for slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Trump said of Kirk, "He did not hate his opponents. He wanted the best for them. That's where I disagreed with Charlie. I hate my opponent. And I don't want the best for them."

By contrast, Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk announced that she forgave the suspected killer.

 "It just shows where his heart is. And that’s the difference, with her having a sincere Christian faith, and proves that he does not have any faith," Greene opined, according to the Times.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE CRITICIZES TRUMP'S MEETINGS WITH ZELENSKYY, NETANYAHU: ‘CAN WE JUST DO AMERICA?’

Left: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene; Right: President Donald Trump

Left: Chair of the Subcommittee on Delivering On Government Efficiency (DOGE) U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., presides over a hearing of the House Oversight Subcommittee in the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 26, 2025 in Washington, D.C.; Right: President Donald Trump speaks to the press aboard Air Force One en-route to Washington, D.C. on Nov. 30, 2025.  (Left: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Right: Pete Marovich/Getty Images)

Greene on ‘MAGA Mar-a-Lago sexualization’

Greene objected to what she referred to as "sexualization" among MAGA women.

"I never liked the MAGA Mar-a-Lago sexualization. I believe how women in leadership present themselves sends a message to younger women," she noted, according to the Times. 

"I have two daughters, and I’ve always been uncomfortable with how those women puff up their lips and enlarge their breasts. I’ve never spoken about it publicly, but I’ve been planning to," she noted.

Greene says Trump lacks loyalty

The New York Times Magazine reported that Greene said regarding loyalty and Trump, that it is "a one-way street — and it ends like that whenever it suits him."

Last month, after President Donald Trump issued posts lambasting Greene on Truth Social, the congresswoman announced that she would resign from office, noting that her last day would be January 5.

BRIAN GLENN REVEALS ENGAGEMENT TO REP MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: ‘SHE SAID ’YES''

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., talks with reporters after a meeting of the House Republican Conference at the Capitol Hill Club on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Greene suggests ‘more war’ on the horizon

Greene suggested that the U.S. is headed for "more war."

"In my opinion," Greene opined, according to the outlet, "we’re going to see more war. Because what do you do when you really lose power, when you become a lame duck? How do you cling to power? You go to war."

Greene indicates House Speaker Mike Johnson is following orders from the White House

Greene suggested that House Speaker Mike Johnson is just taking orders from the White House.

"I want you to know that Johnson is not our speaker," Greene asserted, according to the Times. "He is not our leader. And in the legislative branch — a totally separate body of government — he is literally 100 percent under direct orders from the White House. And many, many Republicans are so furious about that, but they’re cowards."

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE SAYS ‘THE DAM IS BREAKING’ ON TRUMP'S GRIP OVER REPUBLICAN PARTY

President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a ceremony for the presentation of the Mexican Border Defense Medal in the Oval Office of the White House on Dec. 15, 2025 in Washington, D.C.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

White House responds

The White House pushed back against Greene's comments about Johnson, asserting to Fox News Digital, "We have a very collaborative relationship with Speaker Johnson just like we do with Leader Thune, which is why we’ve had so much success this year."

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle accused Greene of "petty bitterness."

"President Trump remains the undisputed leader of the greatest and fastest growing political movement in American history — the MAGA movement. On the other hand, Congresswoman Greene is quitting on her constituents in the middle of her term and abandoning the consequential fight we’re in — we don’t have time for her petty bitterness," Ingle noted in a statement. 

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

