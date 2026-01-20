Ex-Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene rips the president's endorsements, saying they 'solidify the swamp'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene — who departed from office earlier this month after a falling out with President Donald Trump last year — slammed the president's endorsement track record in a Tuesday post on X.

"Trump’s endorsements do not drain the swamp, his endorsements solidify the swamp and ensure the swamp is never drained. And no he is not being deceived by his team," Greene asserted.

"It’s not sabotage when he chooses the candidates and controls the agenda. Keep voting for Trump endorsed candidates with F voting records, and you are responsible for never draining the swamp. Like it or not, that’s the truth," she wrote.

5 TAKEAWAYS AS MTG UNLOADS TO NYT MAGAZINE, DISHING SCATHING CRITICISM OF TRUMP

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle pushed back in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"President Trump’s unmatched coalition building ability has led to the most successful Republican Party in American history which has delivered more long-held GOP priorities under his leadership than either party has achieved for their voters in many combined decades prior. President Trump knows politics is a game of addition, and Marjorie ‘Quitter’ Greene just lives a reductive, self-defeating life of subtraction," Ingle asserted.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE SAYS SHE ‘ABSOLUTELY’ WOULDN'T SUPPORT BOYS IN GIRLS SPORTS IF SHE HAD TRANS CHILD

Greene issued the criticism when sharing a post from conservative commentator Daniel Horowitz of Blaze Media.

In the post, Horowitz asserted, "Everyone complains that Congress blocks Trump’s agenda. But here's the uncomfortable truth: Trump has the power to change it instantly — by endorsing against the incumbents who keep sabotaging him. Instead, he has done the opposite for 5 primary cycles."

Greene wrote in her post, "This is 1,000% true."

Last year, after Trump castigated Greene, the congresswoman announced her plans to resign.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE FIRMLY REJECTS ‘THE VIEW’ HOSTS' PLEAS TO BECOME A DEMOCRAT

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I am withdrawing my support and Endorsement of ‘Congresswoman’ Marjorie Taylor Greene, of the Great State of Georgia," he declared in part of one Truth Social post targeting the lawmaker.

"I understand that wonderful, Conservative people are thinking about primarying Marjorie in her District of Georgia, that they too are fed up with her and her antics and, if the right person runs, they will have my Complete and Unyielding Support," he added later in the post.