Rep. Jeff Van Drew meets with Trump, confirms he's switching from Democrat to Republican

After nearly a week of speculation, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-N.J., announced Thursday during an Oval Office meeting with President Trump that he will be joining the Republican party.

The congressman, one of just a few Democrats who voted against impeaching Trump on Wednesday, explained his reason for the party switch.

"This is just a better fit for me," he said. "There were other times in my life when I thought about this."

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., added, "He’s going from the majority to the minority. That doesn't happen."

This is a developing story; check back for updates.