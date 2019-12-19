Rep. Jeff Van Drew meets with Trump, confirms he's switching from Democrat to Republican
After nearly a week of speculation, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-N.J., announced Thursday during an Oval Office meeting with President Trump that he will be joining the Republican party.
The congressman, one of just a few Democrats who voted against impeaching Trump on Wednesday, explained his reason for the party switch.
"This is just a better fit for me," he said. "There were other times in my life when I thought about this."
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., added, "He’s going from the majority to the minority. That doesn't happen."
This is a developing story; check back for updates.