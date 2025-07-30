Former blue state GOP lawmaker reveals why she's not seeking re-election: 'I have other goals'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former California Republican Congresswoman Michelle Steel will not be seeking another term in Congress.

The Republican, who lost by just over 600 votes in November to Rep. Derek Tran after serving two terms in the House, said she’s pursuing other political goals.

"I have other goals that, you know what, I’m having so much fun, and I work on President Trump's agenda right now. And I was appointed by Speaker Mike Johnson to that Asian-American coalition, so I want to help Asian-Americans in this country and then plus other Asian countries," the Republican, who sits on the board of directors of the Lincoln Club, said.

Her decision not to run will likely open the door to a competitive Republican primary and a multimillion-dollar general election race in 2026.

"I can serve much better [with] what I'm doing right now," she said, turning down the possibility of seeking another elected office.

Steel, along with Reps. Young Kim and Marilyn Strickland, were the first Korean-American women in Congress, and Steel is a first-generation American. Steel said fundraising and connecting with the different ethnic communities in the district is key to a Republican seeking to win the seat back, noting that a large portion are "first generations" like her.

"I totally understand what they have to go through as a first generation, so that's really important. Go through community by community, and you have to listen exactly what they are asking for to settle in America. This is a great country. You know what, as long as you work really hard, your dream comes true," she said.

Steel also called out anti-ICE sentiment in California and by Democrats around the country as people misunderstanding the underlying issues that come with illegal immigration.

"People were accusing me that, 'You are the first-generation immigrant, and then you are actually trying to abuse and trying to arrest first-generations.' I said, 'No, this is the illegal criminals we're talking about.' And, you know, when they get arrested and if they are not going to get deported, guess what happened? They are actually committing another crime. So very dangerous people," Steel said.

"And I know President Trump is doing a great job in deporting these criminals, and that's what has to be done for American safety.

"We really have to do the better message because, especially first generations, and you know what I heard few calling from outside of this country. They said, 'Oh my God, they're arresting all these immigrants, even their citizens.' I said, 'That's not really true. When they commit serious crimes, yes, we kick them out because that's for the safety, and, you know, safety for the Americans.' That's the reason that we are doing."

Her decision comes as California Gov. Gavin Newsom is floating the possibility of redistricting in the Golden State to thwart any potential Republican seat gains in Texas.

"Two can play this game," he posted to X July 15.

"I just read this morning that all the Democrats are coming into California, and all the Republicans are leaving. You know, they have to really see this trade that exactly what's going to be helpful for Californians. California is such a beautiful state. And I live in California. I still want to save California," Steel said.

"She doesn't understand. He doesn't understand exactly what they have to do to make California better," she said of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Newsom.

"So, I really want to stop those people that they are hurting. Not just California, but Californian people, that they are very much against these politicians. I hope they already hit the bottom, so in next year’s election, hopefully, a Republican is going to win."