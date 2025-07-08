Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Joe Biden

Former Biden doctor asks to delay testimony to House committee investigating mental fitness

House Oversight Committee accuses White House physician of 'stonewalling' investigation into autopen use

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
close
New tell-all claims Biden's focus was more on his son Hunter than the country Video

New tell-all claims Biden's focus was more on his son Hunter than the country

Fox News correspondent Alexandria Hoff reports on claims from new tell-all book that former President Joe Biden was more concerned about his son than he was about the country he was leading on 'Special Report.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former White House physician Kevin O'Connor, who served as doctor to former President Joe Biden, requested a delay to his upcoming testimony before the House Oversight Committee this week.

O'Connor was scheduled to testify on Wednesday, but is now in a disagreement with the committee over the scope of the questions he will be expected to answer during his testimony. The committee, led by Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., is interviewing the doctor as part of its investigation into Biden's mental fitness and his administration's use of an autopen.

A lawyer for O'Connor requested the testimony be delayed to July 28 or August 4 in a letter to Comer.

"Dr. O’Connor has legal and ethical obligations that he must satisfy and for which violations carry serious consequences to him professionally and personally," the letter says.

BIDEN INSISTS 'I MADE THE DECISIONS' AS REPUBLICANS INVESTIGATE WHITE HOUSE AUTOPEN USE

President Joe Biden

The House Oversight Committee is investigating former President Joe Biden's decline in mental fitness during his term in office. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

"We are unaware of any prior occasion on which a Congressional Committee has subpoenaed a physician to testify about the treatment of an individual patient.  And the notion that a Congressional Committee would do so without any regard whatsoever for the confidentiality of the physician-patient relationship is alarming."

A spokesman for the Oversight Committee replied in a statement that O'Connor and his legal team were merely trying to "stonewall" the process.

The committee said O'Connor is welcome to object to individual questions during his testimony. But O'Connor is not allowed, in the committee's view, to delay or decline a congressional subpoena due to concerns over questions about potentially privileged information.

WHO IS NEERA TANDEN? THE CONTROVERSIAL DEM OPERATIVE WHO TESTIFIED ON BIDEN'S MENTAL ACUITY

Biden O'Connor

Then-President Joe Biden speaks with then-White House Physician Kevin O'Connor as he arrives back at the White House in Washington, DC, on August 28, 2023. ((Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images))

The debate over O'Connor's testimony comes weeks after a former top aide to Biden, Neera Tanden, told the Oversight Committee that she was authorized to direct autopen signatures but was unaware of who in the president's inner circle was giving her final clearance.

During Tanden's interview before Congress last month, which lasted more than five hours, she told lawmakers that, in her role as staff secretary and senior advisor to the former president between 2021 and 2023, she was authorized to direct autopen signatures on behalf of Biden, an Oversight Committee official told Fox News.

Joe Biden and Neera Tanden

Former Biden aide Neera Tanden testified before the House Oversight Committee regarding President Biden's mental decline. (Reuters)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Ms. Tanden testified that she had minimal interaction with President Biden, despite wielding tremendous authority," Comer said at the time. "She explained that to obtain approval for autopen signatures, she would send decision memos to members of the President’s inner circle and had no visibility of what occurred between sending the memo and receiving it back with approval. Her testimony raises serious questions about who was really calling the shots in the Biden White House amid the President’s obvious decline. We will continue to pursue the truth for the American people."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.