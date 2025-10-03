Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Florida tourism chief rejects World Economic Forum summit invitation: 'I'm going to decline'

'The World Economic Forum's values and stated objectives do not align with the State of Florida,' Bryan Griffin noted

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Bryan Griffin, President and CEO of the Sunshine State's tourism agency VISIT Florida, rejected an offer to attend the World Economic Forum's upcoming Urban Transfortation Summit.

"Florida rejects the World Economic Forum's agenda," he declared in a post on X when sharing an email he received regarding the event as well as his response declining participation.

The summit, scheduled to occur later this month in San Francisco, "will convene senior decision-makers from across sectors to address how cities and destinations can adapt to rapid demographic, technological, and environmental change," the email to Griffin explained.

WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM FOUNDER KLAUS SCHWAB STEPS DOWN FROM GLOBALIST BODY'S BOARD

Left: World Economic Forum logo; Right: Bryan Griffin

Left: The World Economic Forum logo ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025; Right: Bryan Griffin, press secretary for Ron DeSantis, right, during a campaign event at Sun Valley Barn in Pella, Iowa, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (Left: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images; Right: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Griffin, who has previously served as communications director within the executive office of the governor, turned down the invite.

"I'm going to decline participation. The World Economic Forum's values and stated objectives do not align with the State of Florida, including the WEF's efforts to transform society through top-down government regulations and institute dangerous programs like digital IDs and Centralized Bank Digital Currencies," Griffin wrote.

TRUMP PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY TO BE BUILT IN MIAMI AFTER FLORIDA GIFTS WATERFRONT SITE

World Economic Forum logo

In this photo illustration, the World Economic Forum (WEF) logo is seen displayed on a smartphone screen. (Thomas Fuller/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"We choose the values of Destin and Dunedin over Davos. Individual liberty and national sovereignty matter and should be protected," he added.

The World Economic Forum is a controversial organization known for hosting globalist gatherings of top political and business leaders.

CHARLIE KIRK HAS FLORIDA HIGHWAY NAMED AFTER HIM

Florida state flag

The Florida State flag flies during the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. It provides a global, impartial and not-for-profit platform for meaningful connection between stakeholders to establish trust, and build initiatives for cooperation and progress," the WEF's website states.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

