Florida tourism chief rejects World Economic Forum summit invitation: 'I'm going to decline'

Bryan Griffin, President and CEO of the Sunshine State's tourism agency VISIT Florida, rejected an offer to attend the World Economic Forum's upcoming Urban Transfortation Summit.

"Florida rejects the World Economic Forum's agenda," he declared in a post on X when sharing an email he received regarding the event as well as his response declining participation.

The summit, scheduled to occur later this month in San Francisco, "will convene senior decision-makers from across sectors to address how cities and destinations can adapt to rapid demographic, technological, and environmental change," the email to Griffin explained.

Griffin, who has previously served as communications director within the executive office of the governor, turned down the invite.

"I'm going to decline participation. The World Economic Forum's values and stated objectives do not align with the State of Florida, including the WEF's efforts to transform society through top-down government regulations and institute dangerous programs like digital IDs and Centralized Bank Digital Currencies," Griffin wrote.

"We choose the values of Destin and Dunedin over Davos. Individual liberty and national sovereignty matter and should be protected," he added.

The World Economic Forum is a controversial organization known for hosting globalist gatherings of top political and business leaders.

"The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. It provides a global, impartial and not-for-profit platform for meaningful connection between stakeholders to establish trust, and build initiatives for cooperation and progress," the WEF's website states.