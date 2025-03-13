FLASHBACK: Biden also paraded electric vehicles at the White House when he drove a Jeep Wrangler in 2021

Democrats pounced on President Donald Trump’s purchase of a red Tesla on Tuesday — even though former President Joe Biden similarly paraded a Jeep Wrangler at the White House in 2021.

Trump flaunted the vehicle on the White House’s South Lawn with SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is also heading up the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), as Tesla’s stock floundered earlier in the week. The share price rose following the White House event.

Democrats decried the move, and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee labeled the Trump administration the "most corrupt administration in American history."

But Biden also conducted a similar event at the White House in August 2021, when he drove an electric Jeep Wrangler on the White House South Lawn as part of a meeting with top executives from General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

That event corresponded with Biden signing an executive order aiming for zero-emission vehicles manufactured in the U.S. to make up half of its vehicle production by the end of the decade.

Musk and Tesla weren't invited to Biden's 2021 electic vehicle event. Musk had called out the Biden administration in a post on X at the time, saying, "Yeah, seems odd that Tesla wasn’t invited."

When asked at the time why the White House had excluded Tesla, the largest electric vehicle maker in the U.S., White House press secretary Jen Psaki suggested that Tesla would receive an invitation for future events.

"Well, we of course welcome the efforts of automakers who recognize the potential of an electric vehicle future and support efforts that will help reach the President’s goal, and certainly Tesla is one of those companies," Psaki said in August 2021. "I would not expect this is the last time we talk about clean cars and the move toward electric vehicles, and we look forward to having a range of partners in that effort."

Meanwhile, the Biden’s administration’s refusal to meet with Musk served as the catalyst for Musk’s departure from the Democratic Party, according to the Wall Street Journal. The Journal reported in July 2024 that Musk had voted for Biden in 2020 and had reached out to the Biden White House following his inauguration, but the White House had refused to speak with him.

The Journal reported that the Biden White House had hesitated to take Musk up on the offer due to concerns that ties to him would upset the United Auto Workers (UAW) union, since Tesla is the only non-union automaker in the U.S.

Psaki said that for the electic vehicle event it had selected the "three largest employers of the United Auto Workers, so I'll let you draw your own conclusions."

Others criticized Trump for his Tuesday Tesla show. "I’m sure all the people losing their retirement, jobs, and health care because of Trump are glad to see the White House turned into a car dealership for the richest man on the planet," Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin said in an X post.

Fox Business’ Breck Dumma contributed to this report.