First lady Jill Biden recovers from COVID again, returning to Washington

First lady Jill Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 and returns to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

Biden's communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, announced the results in a Monday evening statement.

The first lady had been isolating at her family's house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

She first tested positive for the virus on Aug. 15 when she and the president were vacationing in Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

She tested positive a second time on Aug. 24 and, at that time, her spokesperson said she was not experiencing any symptoms.

Biden, who is 71, has been fully vaccinated and boosted twice with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

She was prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid.

Paxlovid is authorized for emergency use in people ages 12 and older who are at high risk for severe illness from the virus.

A minority of those who are prescribed Paxlovid have experienced a rebound case of COVID-19.

President Biden has also had a rebound case of the virus and was identified as a close contact of his wife.

The White House said that the 79-year-old president was undergoing more frequent testing for the virus as a precaution.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.