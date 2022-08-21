First Lady Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19, is Delaware-bound

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

First Lady Jill Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 and will leave self-isolation, her office announced on Sunday.

Biden first tested positive on Tuesday, and her office said at the time that she was suffering only mild symptoms. She contracted the virus during a South Carolina vacation with her family, including President Joe Biden.

"After isolating for five days and receiving negative results from two consecutive COVID-19 tests, the First Lady will depart South Carolina later today for Delaware," Biden's communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, said in a statement.

The First Lady kept up working during her isolation, holding zoom calls in preparation for a semester of teaching at Northern Virginia Community College.

Biden treated the virus with Paxlovid and experienced "cold-like" symptoms, according to the White House.

Her infection came weeks after President Biden contracted the virus twice in late July. White House Physician Kevin O'Connor said the president suffered moderate symptoms. He had a rebound case days after testing negative for the virus, however, but reportedly experienced no symptoms in that instance. Biden nevertheless self-isolated until August 7.

The Biden family spent last week at a private residence on Kiawah Island, a wealthy and secluded vacation spot.

The president's son, Hunter Biden, accompanied the first couple on Air Force One for the flight from Washington last week. Biden's daughter-in-law Melissa Cohen and grandson Beau also attended.

Late-summer vacations are common for U.S. presidents. Former Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump all took similar vacations throughout their time in office. Bush would often spend the time at his Texas ranch, while Obama and Trump both preferred golf resorts in New England.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.