Fetterman hailed Trump's SOTU speech as 'powerful' for honoring veterans as other Dems were more critical

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic lawmakers reacting to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address gave a wide range of responses on Tuesday night on what had drawn their attention the most.

"I think he was able to maintain energy through it. I mean he’s 80 years old. I thought it was very powerful to honor a lot of the veterans there," Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., said.

Trump, now the second most senior president in American history at 79, delivered the longest State of the Union in American history on Tuesday. His speech went for one hour and 48 minutes, beating out President Bill Clinton’s previous record of 1 hour, 28 minutes and 49 seconds.

DEM RISING STAR'S SOTU REBUTTAL RIPPED BY CONSERVATIVES: ‘ANYONE WHO CLAIMS SHE IS A "MODERATE" IS A LIAR’

Fetterman was just one of a handful of Democrats to respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital after Trump’s speech.

Another, Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said it had reinforced his belief that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) would need congressional reforms.

"DHS has to start acting lawfully, and they are not acting lawfully. They are literally in the middle of building warehouse prisons to detain legal immigrants to this country. That’s the definition of lawlessness," Murphy said.

PELOSI CALLS TRUMP STATE OF THE UNION 'LAZY' – AFTER HE BROKE HIS OWN RECORD FOR LONGEST EVER

Other Democrats also said they had immigration-related takeaways.

Rep. Lou Correa, D-Calif., said he believes the president isn't doing enough to accommodate undocumented immigrants looking for a lawful way to become a part of the country.

"I’m for prioritizing Americans, but I’m also for being fair with those who have worked really hard that don’t have any documents. And that’s, I think, where I kind of draw the line," Correa said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"What’s wrong with thanking those that work hard — all those immigrants who are in the military — why don’t you thank them?" Correa said, referring to several moments in Tuesday’s speech where Trump had acknowledged American service members.

Several other Democrats approached by Fox News Digital did not respond to inquiries.

Nick Ballasy contributed to this report.