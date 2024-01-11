Expand / Collapse search
Maryland

Federal appeals court grants Maryland's petition for full court to consider handgun licensing law

3-judge panel previously ruled MD law unconstitutional

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has granted Maryland's petition for the full court to consider the state's handgun licensing law that was struck down in November by a three-judge panel, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown said Thursday.

The three-judge panel ruled 2-1 that Maryland's law requiring most citizens to obtain a license before acquiring a handgun was unconstitutional. Brown's office requested the hearing for the full court's review last month.

Maryland's petition to have its handgun licensing law reconsidered by a full court has been granted.

The November ruling found it was unconstitutionally restrictive for Maryland to require people to obtain a license before purchasing a handgun. The process of obtaining a license can take up to 30 days.

"I welcome the court’s decision to rehear this case and will continue to defend common-sense gun laws to protect Marylanders from these unnecessary and very preventable tragedies," Brown said.

The underlying lawsuit was filed in 2016 as a challenge to a Maryland law requiring people to obtain a special license before purchasing a handgun. The law was passed in 2013 in the aftermath of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut.

