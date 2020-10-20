FBI says 'nothing to add' to DNI Ratcliffe assessment on Hunter Biden laptop, emails

EXCLUSIVE: The FBI on Tuesday confirmed that they are in agreement with Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe that the laptop and emails purportedly belonging to Hunter Biden are not being investigated as Russian disinformation, Fox News has learned.

In a letter to Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, exclusively obtained by Fox News, the FBI said they “have nothing to add at this time to the October 19th public statement by the Director of National Intelligence about the available actionable intelligence.”

“If actionable intelligence is developed, the FBI in consultation with the Intelligence Community will evaluate the need to provide defensive briefings to you and the Committee pursuant to the established notification framework,” the letter, written by FBI Assistant Director Jill Tyson of the Office of Congressional Affairs wrote.