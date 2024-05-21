Expand / Collapse search
Georgia

Fani Willis says no one above or 'beneath' the law, plans on drinking Grey Goose to celebrate re-election

Fani Willis said she would celebrate her win by drinking Grey Goose vodka

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published | Updated
Fani Willis, Georgia Trump prosecutor, wins Democratic primary: 'No one above the law'

Fani Willis, Georgia Trump prosecutor, wins Democratic primary: 'No one above the law'

Fani Willis, the prosecutor in the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump, won the Democratic primary.

Fani Willis, the prosecutor in the sweeping Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump, said no one is above or "beneath" the law in her victory speech, sharing that she plans on celebrating with vodka.

The Georgia district attorney has been on the receiving end of scrutiny by many Republicans in the state and nationwide for her affair with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, which almost got her removed from the case.

After defeating Democrat attorney Christina Wise Smith, Willis shared her vision in her victory speech on Tuesday night.

In her speech to a crowd of boisterous supporters, the Democratic district attorney said that no one is above or "beneath" the law, in an apparent nod to her prosecution in the Trump trial.

"It's a message that is p---ing folks off, but there is no one above the law in this country nor is there anyone beneath it," Willis said.

EMBATTLED DA FANI WILLIS WINS GEORGIA PRIMARY ELECTION

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis arrives to speak after winning the Democratic primary on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Buckhead, Georgia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Willis' message of no one being "above" nor "beneath" the law came as the district attorney is currently under investigation by Republicans in both chambers of the U.S. Congress and two commissions in the Georgia state legislature.

Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., on Wednesday accused Willis of allegedly misusing federal funds meant to help at-risk youth and gang prevention, but that they were used to purchase computers and "swag."

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio., subpoenaed Willis in February over the accusations of misusing federal funds. 

Fani Willis celebrates

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis celebrates after winning the Democratic primary on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Buckhead, Georgia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

But Willis says those investigations are predicated on "false reasons." 

"Jim Jordan has, time after time, attacked my office with no legitimate purpose," Willis told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on Monday. "Anyone who knows Jim Jordan’s history knows that he only has the purpose of trying to interfere in a criminal investigation."

SENATE GOP PROBES TRUMP PROSECUTOR FANI WILLIS' OFFICE FOR ALLEGED 'MISUSE' OF FUNDS

"All while his jurisdiction has one of the worst crime rates, has poverty issues, and not one time has he used his position to try to investigate people who are attacking me and attacking others legitimately doing their jobs," she added. "Making him illegitimate in his position, and it’s disgusting. So I bring that up at the federal level because now at the state level, they have decided to follow this clown’s lead. And they want to now try to interfere in an investigation, and it’s not legitimate either."

"They have decided in Georgia that they would like to come after me. They use false reasons for wanting to come after me," Willis said during the media appearance. 

Fani WIllis

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks to the media after winning the Democratic primary on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Buckhead, Ga.  (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Later in Willis' victory speech, the district attorney said that she was going to celebrate by drinking Grey Goose vodka.

"So, ladies and gentlemen, tonight, every now and then you get to stop and smell the roses," Willis said. "And tonight, we going to stop and smell these roses."

MEET FANI WILLIS' GOP CHALLENGER FOR THE TOP PROSECUTOR JOB IN DEEP-BLUE GEORGIA

"We are going to celebrate," she said. "We're going to party the day drinking Grey Goose in case anybody wonder."

Fani Willis and Courtney Kramer

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Wills will face off against GOP challenger Courtney Kramer in November. (Getty Images)

Willis will now face Atlanta-based lawyer Courtney Kramer in the general election in November. She is the first Republican who has sought the office in more than two decades.

Fox News Digital's Brianna Herlihy, Chris Pandolfo and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

