Meet Fani Willis' GOP challenger for the top prosecutor job in deep-blue Georgia

Embattled Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis is facing a GOP challenger in the race for her post as district attorney this November, the first time a Republican has sought the office in more than two decades.

Courtney Kramer, an Atlanta-based attorney, is likely to face Willis in November, assuming Willis defeats her one Democratic primary challenger, which she is expected to do.

Kramer says she is running for office "because the citizens in Fulton County deserve someone who is going to fight for their safety, restore integrity and public confidence back into the office and advocate at the highest level for justice.

"Right now, we do not have a district attorney who is doing her job and, instead, victims are being languished and justice is being delayed for not just the victims, but their families, as well. Fulton County deserves an ethical, moral and honest DA who is committed to the job and the will of the people," Kramer told Fox News Digital.

Willis has come under significant scrutiny for her handling of the sweeping racketeering case against former President Trump related to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Trump and his co-defendents' bid to have Willis disqualified from the case is before the Georgia Court of Appeals. Willis was accused of having an "improper" affair with Nathan Wade, a special prosecutor she hired in her election interference case against Trump.

After days of hearings, a Georgia judge said Willis could stay on the case but only after Wade was removed. Willis is also under investigation by Georgia state legislature committees.

Kramer, an associate at the Katz Legal Group in Atanta, also worked in the Office of White House Counsel in the Trump administration in 2019. She said Willis "has made a mockery of the legal profession and the judiciary."

"Using her position to pursue political prosecution is not part of the oath you take when you become DA," Kramer said.

"The job of the district attorney is to ensure safety in the community, put criminals away and make sure victims are being advocated for. Here, Willis is not zealously advocating for the people of Fulton County, she’s zealously advocating for herself," Kramer said.

Kramer said she would have to recuse herself from the Trump litigation due to her own conflict of interest, having worked with co-defendants in the case.

Kramer says Willis "cannot discern when she has a conflict of interest."

And Kramer added that if she's elected, she plans to "immediately analyze the backlog of cases and figure out where our resources are going and where they are most needed."

"Transparency and accountability are needed now more than ever, and I hope to give that to the citizens of Fulton County," she said.

Kramer's bid is considered a long shot. Fulton County is a notoriously Democratic stronghold. Trump won only 26% of the vote in 2020.

But she is hopeful the tide will turn.

"This should not be about right versus left but about right versus wrong," she said.

Willis did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.