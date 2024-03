Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge.

Weisselberg appeared in court hours after he surrendered himself to authorities Monday morning. He pleaded guilty to perjury in connection to former President Trump's civil fraud trial.

As part of a plea agreement, he is expected to be sentenced to 5 months in jail. He will be released until his formal sentencing date, which is scheduled for April 10.

Weisselberg is among several top executives at the Trump organization who were barred last month from operating their business in New York for a range of two to three years. That ruling came from Judge Aurthur Engoron, who also banned Trump and his children from operating the business.

A New York Appeals Court allowed Trump and his sons to maintain control of the company temporarily while they attempt to appeal Engoron's decision.

Engoron also "permanently" barred defendants Weisselberg and former corporate controller Jeffrey McConney from "serving in the financial control function of any New York corporation or similar business entity registered and/or licensed in New York State" and as a director of any New York corporation or other legal entity in New York for three years.

Trump dismissed the trial as a "witch hunt" throughout the process, accusing both Engoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James of serving as political operatives for Democrats. Trump's legal team also repeatedly blasted the lack of a jury in the trial.

"There was never an option to choose a jury trial," a Trump spokesperson told Fox News Digital last month. "It is unfortunate that a jury won’t be able to hear how absurd the merits of this case are and conclude no wrongdoing ever happened."

Trump and his family denied any wrongdoing, with the former president saying his assets had been undervalued. Trump's legal team insisted that his financial statements had disclaimers, and made it clear to banks that they should conduct their own assessments.

Weisselberg previously was sentenced to five months in prison early last year after he pleaded guilty to tax crimes.

Fox News' Maria Paronich and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.