Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty to tax violations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg pleaded guilty Thursday to tax violations spanning over a decade.

Weisselberg, 75, was charged with evading taxes by receiving perks that were not counted as income. He pleaded not guilty to 15 counts, including grand larceny last year, which, in the state of New York, is the unlawful taking of funds or property valued at $50,000 or more.

A source familiar with the potential deal told Fox News that Weisselberg was expected to serve 100 days behind bars and testify about the Trump Organization's business practices. The source said that Weisselberg would not be sentenced or surrender until after the trial.

An attorney for Weisselberg declined to comment to Fox News.

TRUMP ORGANIZATION CFO ALAN WEISSELBERG SURRENDERS TO MANHATTAN DA AHEAD OF EXPECTED TAX-RELATED CHARGES

Weisselberg was accused of receiving compensation "unreported or misreported" to the tax authorities, namely benefits such as a company car and a company apartment in New York City.

TRUMP ORGANIZATION CFO ALLEN WEISSELBERG CONSIDERING A PLEA DEAL AS PART OF MANHATTAN DA PROBE

Weisselberg was charged as part of then-Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s investigation into the Trump Organization, which began in 2019. Alvin Bragg is now serving as district attorney.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Two Trump-related companies also pleaded not guilty to tax-related crimes as part of that investigation.

Another source familiar with the investigation told Fox News that one of the Trump corporations will go to trial this fall and is not taking a plea deal.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.