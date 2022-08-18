Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump
Published

Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty to tax violations

CFO Allen Weisselberg was charged in former Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance's investigation into the Trump Organization

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi , Marta Dhanis | Fox News
close
NY prosecutors move against Allen Weisselberg and the Trump family firm Video

NY prosecutors move against Allen Weisselberg and the Trump family firm

Eric Shawn discusses the targeting of The Trump Organization on 'Special Report'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg pleaded guilty Thursday to tax violations spanning over a decade. 

Weisselberg, 75, was charged with evading taxes by receiving perks that were not counted as income. He pleaded not guilty to 15 counts, including grand larceny last year, which, in the state of New York, is the unlawful taking of funds or property valued at $50,000 or more.

A source familiar with the potential deal told Fox News that Weisselberg was expected to serve 100 days behind bars and testify about the Trump Organization's business practices. The source said that Weisselberg would not be sentenced or surrender until after the trial.

An attorney for Weisselberg declined to comment to Fox News.

TRUMP ORGANIZATION CFO ALAN WEISSELBERG SURRENDERS TO MANHATTAN DA AHEAD OF EXPECTED TAX-RELATED CHARGES

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2017, file photo, Allen Weisselberg, center, stands between President-elect Donald Trump, left, and Donald Trump Jr., at a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. 

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2017, file photo, Allen Weisselberg, center, stands between President-elect Donald Trump, left, and Donald Trump Jr., at a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Weisselberg was accused of receiving compensation "unreported or misreported" to the tax authorities, namely benefits such as a company car and a company apartment in New York City.

TRUMP ORGANIZATION CFO ALLEN WEISSELBERG CONSIDERING A PLEA DEAL AS PART OF MANHATTAN DA PROBE

Weisselberg was charged as part of then-Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s investigation into the Trump Organization, which began in 2019. Alvin Bragg is now serving as district attorney.

Allen Weisselberg, center, former President Donald Trump's company chief financial officer, arrives to attend the hearing for the criminal case at the criminal court in lower Manhattan in New York on July 1, 2021.

Allen Weisselberg, center, former President Donald Trump's company chief financial officer, arrives to attend the hearing for the criminal case at the criminal court in lower Manhattan in New York on July 1, 2021. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Two Trump-related companies also pleaded not guilty to tax-related crimes as part of that investigation.

Another source familiar with the investigation told Fox News that one of the Trump corporations will go to trial this fall and is not taking a plea deal. 

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics