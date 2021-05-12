Elise Stefanik: What to know about GOP's potential new conference chair

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-NY, is making her case to be House Republican Conference Chair, promising a "disciplined, unified" message, after her GOP colleagues ousted Rep. Liz Cheney from the position Wednesday.

"I strongly believe that one of the most important qualities in any leader is the commitment and ability to listen," Stefanik wrote in a letter to colleagues, formally announcing her candidacy.

She added that she has "had hundreds of productive and informative conversations with Members from all corners of our Conference" this week.

She criticized President Biden's policies made within his first 100 days in office as "the most significant Far-Left Socialist dismantling of America by any President or Congress in our Nation’s history."

Trump endorsed Stefanik, who has repeatedly expressed support for the former president, for the conference chair position on Wednesday.

Stefanik, 36, was the youngest woman ever elected to Congress in 2014 at age 30 before Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was elected in 2018 at the age of 29.

The congresswoman representing New York 's 21st District serves on the House Armed Services Committee, the Committee on Education and Labor and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

Before being elected, Stefanik served on former President George W. Bush 's Domestic Policy Council Staff and worked in the Chief of Staff's office between 2006 and 2009.

Stefanik went to the Albany Academy for Girls before attending Harvard University and graduating in 2006 with a degree in government. She was the first member of her immediate family to graduate from college.

The congresswoman married Matthew Manda in 2017.

She touts some of her most notable accomplishments as a New York congresswoman as saving Fort Drum from up to 16,000 military personnel cuts; authoring the Be Open Act of 2015; authoring the Flexible Pell Grant for 21st Century Students Act and helping pass the Bipartisan Budget Act.

Stefanik says she works to promote policies that create jobs and promote small businesses in New York, loosen or cut restrictive government regulations, support farmers and cut education costs, among other things.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.