Elise Stefanik elected to replace Liz Cheney as House GOP Conference chair

The House Republican Conference on Friday morning voted to elect Rep. Elise Stefanik as its chairwoman, sealing the New York lawmaker's ascent two days after the group ousted Rep. Liz Cheney amid strong tension over the party's future.

Stefanik said she's "truly honored and humbled" to earn the support of her Republican colleagues, and vowed to "save our country" from the "radical Democrat Socialist agenda," Fox News is told.

"I know we are all here to serve the people, the voters who place their trust and faith in us. You have put yours in me to serve this Conference and I will never lose sight of that. I will always work my very hardest to earn your trust every day," Stefanik went on to say.

She added: "This will not be an easy job, but I know we are stronger when united as a team."

Stefanik’s appointment as House Republican Conference chair came just days after House Republicans voted to remove Cheney, R-Wyo., from leadership.

Cheney had remained steadfast in her opposition to former President Donald Trump and his "dangerous lies" about the 2020 election being stolen from him -- putting her at odds with other House Republicans who wanted to move on from the Jan. 6 riot and unite the party to win in the 2022 midterms. Cheney was removed by a voice vote.

Stefanik said she has spent the last several weeks speaking to Republican lawmakers, listening to their "feedback, goals and priorities."

"Members of our conference have a simple and unifying goal - winning back the majority in 2022 to save our country from the radical Democrat Socialist agenda under Speaker Pelosi and President Biden," Stefanik said.

"At my home in upstate New York, my husband and I live just a few miles from the Saratoga National Battlefield where 244 years ago, the founding of the ‘Great American Experiment’ was in grave danger, hanging on by a thread as the prospects looked grim for those early patriots seeking to found a new country based on the ideals of liberty, freedom, and a limited government of the people, for the people, by the people," she continued. "Great Britain looked to finish off the war once and for all, but the American patriots were disciplined and steadfast in carrying out their mission. They were comprised of brave patriots from across the colonies, each one bringing a different skill set and attribute to the larger team."

"The world watched closely as the Americans defied expectations and won - that victory at Saratoga for the Americans turned the tide of the Revolutionary War, and the rest is history," Stefanik declared. "How blessed we all are to live in the greatest nation in the world - the United States of America. And, how humbled we are that we have the opportunity to save our great nation to make it better for all the American people."

In an official statement, Stefanik pointed to the American people, saying they "are experiencing an economic crisis, a border crisis, an energy crisis, and a national security crisis due to Far-Left radical policies."

She continued, "House Republicans will continue to put forth policies focused on growing our economy and getting people back to work, reopening our schools, promoting American energy independence, securing our border, strengthening our national security, and protecting our Constitution."

Stefanik, this week, in making her pitch to colleagues, vowed she would lead the conference to ensure Republicans in the House are "united in our laser focus on defeating the radical Socialist Democrat agenda of President Biden and Speaker Pelosi."

"Our members believe that the stakes are far too high for us to be divided," Stefanik wrote to colleagues this week, adding that Republicans "stand shoulder to shoulder in believing that we have a historic opportunity to work as a team to win back the Majority in 2022 on behalf of the American people and save our great country."

Stefanik also outlined her "goals" as conference chair, which included a "disciplined, unified message" from Republicans on key issues; an offensive communications plan "every single day;" and an effort to "empower all our Members to shine."

Trump this week praised the decision to remove Cheney, and endorsed Stefanik for the post. The former president congratulated Stefanik on Friday, writing: "Congratulations to Elise Stefanik for her Big and Overwhelming victory! The House GOP is united and the Make America Great Again movement is Strong!"

Meanwhile, on the other side of the aisle, the Democratic National Committee compared the GOP to a "dumpster fire" that has "fully engulfed them."

"Elise Stefanik’s win today makes clear there is no place for truth in today’s Republican Party," Adonna Biel, a DNC spokesperson, told Fox News. "While the Republican Party has completed its transformation to the party of Donald Trump, President Biden and Democrats are delivering for Americans, rebuilding after the pandemic, and getting us back on track."