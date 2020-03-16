Durham probe expected to end this summer: sources

U.S. Attorney John Durham is expected to wrap up his investigation into the origins of the Russia probe by the end of the summer, sources confirmed to Fox News.

One source suggested the investigation could end as soon as July, while another said it could be closer to September, based on Durham's progress, which could be hindered by the coronavirus pandemic rocking the nation and the globe.

TOP GOP REP SUGGESTS DURHAM PROBE WILL LEAD TO CHARGES

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, relayed the same timeline during a House Rules Committee meeting focused on reform of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act last week.

“His investigation is due to be completed sometime this summer,” Jordan said. His comments were first reported by The Washington Examiner.

Durham, the U.S. attorney for Connecticut, was appointed last year by Attorney General Bill Barr to review the events leading up to the 2016 presidential election and through President Trump’s January 20, 2017 inauguration. But, as Fox News first reported, Durham has since expanded his investigation to cover a post-election timeline spanning the spring of 2017—when Robert Mueller was appointed as special counsel.

Last month, Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., who served as the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee but left the role after announcing a Senate campaign, told Fox News that Durham’s probe will likely lead to criminal charges.

DOJ INVESTIGATES THE INVESTIGATORS: 5 INTERNAL PROBES UNDERWAY ON RUSSIA AND MORE

“This is not going to be a Mueller report; there won’t be a report,” Collins told Fox News, noting that Durham and his team have kept very “quiet” about their work.

“When he’s ready to charge people, he’ll charge people,” Collins told Fox News. “And that’s when we’ll know.”

Collins explained that Barr had expanded Durham’s reach into the intelligence community, and added that he has “grand juries” and “everything else” at his disposal.

Durham has investigated CIA officials and other officials throughout the intelligence community. Former CIA Director John Brennan has said that Durham plans to interview him and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper. Those interviews have yet to take place, a source familiar with the investigation told Fox News last month.