Donna Brazile: Dems could take Wisconsin and Pennsylvania after losing them in 2016

In 2020, Democrats could regain the purple states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin after losing them to then-candidate Donald Trump in 2016, according to Fox News contributor Donna Brazile.

"I do believe that Democrats will have an opportunity to go back to Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania -- pick up those 46 electoral votes and really make a play once again down in Florida," Brazile said during Friday's broadcast of "The Daily Briefing."

She was reacting to Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale's prediction that Trump had a shot at picking up New Mexico, Nevada, and New Hampshire -- each of which Trump lost to former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

"Donna, I have friends that are skeptical that [those states] are in play but if they are, does that mean President Trump is on his way to a landslide?" Fox News host Dana Perino asked.

Brazile, who led the Democratic Party during part of the 2016 election cycle, discounted that prospect. She added that she didn't think Nevada or New Mexico were in play for Trump.

According to Brazile, Trump was able to win the 2016 election because Democrats failed to secure votes. "In 2016, we didn't lock the blue wall down," she told Perino. "Donald Trump was able to pick the lock and as a result of it, he found 79,000 votes that gave him the advantage in the electoral college."

Their conversation came on the heels of a Fox News poll showing former Vice President Joe Biden as the likely nominee as well as beating Trump by double digits in a 2020 matchup.