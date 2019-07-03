Dagen McDowell: Media rips Trump July 4th 'salute' because 'he's taken up residence in their heads'

President Trump's July 4th "Salute to America" event is being blasted in the press because pundits are obsessed with the Commander-in-Chief, according to Dagen McDowell.

Trump's unique event near the Lincoln Memorial should not be that controversial, McDowell claimed Wednesday on "The Five."

"I find it hilarious watching these montages of the huffing-and-puffing media," she said. "They don't realize that President Trump has taken up residence in their head -- that he is their sun. Their world revolves around him. They can't get out of bed unless he's up tweeting already because he gives them light."

TANKS ARRIVE IN DC AS TRUMP CONFIRMS JULY FOURTH CELEBRATION WILL FEATURE MILITARY DISPLAY

"He's turned them into ranting and raving lunatics who hate fireworks and the Fourth of July."

In the montage she referenced, MSNBC analyst Jeremy Bash, who worked in the Obama administration, characterized the event as "nauseating."

"This is not just obnoxious tackiness, this is actually dangerous -- it's fundamentally unamerican," Bash claimed.

In another clip, MSNBC host Joy Reid claimed the president is holding the event because he fashions himself an authoritarian leader.

"What is the message Donald Trump is trying to send by rolling tanks down Constitution Avenue?" Reid asked. "Who is that message to? It's certainly not to tyrants -- he loves tyrants ... The message is a threat, and I hate to say that but Donald Trump styles himself a tyrant, not a defeater of tyrants."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On "The Five," Jesse Watters echoed some of McDowell's sentiment.

"He's not polarizing anything," the "Watters' World" host claimed.

"If you have a celebration of our American military and you have some F-22's and Abrams tanks, and some flyovers -- and if you guys on the left are offended by that ... you're the ones politicizing the event."