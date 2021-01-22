Donald Trump, Melania Trump celebrate 16 years of marriage: A look back at their lavish wedding

It’s been 16 years since former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump tied the knot.

The American real estate mogul, then 58, and the Slovenian model, then 34, held a traditional ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2005, at The Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla.

After the couple said their I do’s, an extravagant reception took place inside a 17,000-sq.-ft. ballroom, built inside Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, the New York Post reported at the time.

The star-studded guest list included Katie Couric, Barbara Walters, Regis Philbin, Kathie Lee Gifford, Tony Bennett, Heidi Klum, Joan Rivers and Kelly Ripa, among others. According to People, Billy Joel serenaded the crowd with his song "Just the Way You Are." Simon Cowell told the outlet at the reception he gave the festivities "a nine."

MELANIA TRUMP SAYS SERVING AS FIRST LADY WAS 'MY GREATEST HONOR'

The outlet revealed that Melania wore an extravagant white duchess dress featuring a 13-ft. train and a 16-ft. veil that took 1,000 hours to make, 550 hours to hand-stitch and more than 1,5000 crystal rhinestones and pearls. The gown was designed by John Galliano from the House of Christian Dior and was featured in Vogue magazine before the wedding.

Trump, now 74, was previously married to Ivana Trump from 1977 until 1992. He was married to Marla Maples from 1993 until 1999. This was the first wedding for Melania, now 50.

The outlet noted Melania and Trump first met at a party in 1998. They would go on to welcome son Barron in 2006.

Trump has three children from his previous marriages: Donald Trump Jr., 43, Ivanka Trump, 39, Eric Trump, 37, and Tiffany Trump, 27.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When asked by the outlet about the couple’s future, Trump said at the time, "I think it will be very successful."