Marla Maples flaunts fit physique as she does yoga in the Caribbean

Marla Maples is enjoying her Caribbean vacation!

On Monday, Maples, 55, went on Instagram to share a series of photos of herself in a two-piece outfit flaunting her fit physique while doing yoga on a boat.

"Ok so honestly...the best natural lighting ever... thanks to the magical sea and sunlight of Caribbean ☀️" Maples — who was married to Donald Trump from 1993-1999 and is mother to their 25-year-old daughter Tiffany — wrote.

She continued: "So after the 4 1/2 mile hike straight up and down Gros Piton my quads were so sore, and my toes and most everything else 🙈 but this pose, I believe called Swan in #Yoga and the others to follow were so helpful to stretch out the soreness, especially the quads."

'DWTS': DONALD TRUMP'S EX MARLA MAPLES STARTS HER OWN CAMPAIGN

Maples went on to encourage her social media followers to try yoga, as well as explain the workout's benefits.

"#yoga works and breathing deep into any pain we may feel allows the oxygen to flow and healing and relief to come. Try it :))."

Back in 2016, Maples competed on "Dancing with the Stars," where she spoke to Fox News about her experience on the reality competition series.

'DWTS': DONALD TRUMP'S EX-WIFE MARLA MAPLES 'CAN'T BELIEVE' HER ELIMINATION

"I feel so happy that I had ['DWTS' pro partner] Tony [Dovolani] there to just keep me on board, keep us focused, to be able to be at this point in my life and to be able to dance like this…and have a new way of starting and creating life," she told us at the time. "It's been fantastic."

Fox News' Carole Glines contributed to this report.