Marla Maples flaunts fit physique as she does yoga in the Caribbean

By Mariah Haas | Fox News

Marla Maples is enjoying her Caribbean vacation!

On Monday, Maples, 55, went on Instagram to share a series of photos of herself in a two-piece outfit flaunting her fit physique while doing yoga on a boat.

"Ok so honestly...the best natural lighting ever... thanks to the magical sea and sunlight of Caribbean ☀️" Maples — who was married to Donald Trump from 1993-1999 and is mother to their 25-year-old daughter Tiffany — wrote.

She continued: "So after the 4 1/2 mile hike straight up and down Gros Piton my quads were so sore, and my toes and most everything else 🙈 but this pose, I believe called Swan in #Yoga and the others to follow were so helpful to stretch out the soreness, especially the quads."

Marla Maples attends the 2018 The Hollywood Reporter's 35 Most Powerful People In Media at The Pool on April 12, 2018 in New York City. (Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty)

Maples went on to encourage her social media followers to try yoga, as well as explain the workout's benefits.

"#yoga works and breathing deep into any pain we may feel allows the oxygen to flow and healing and relief to come. Try it :))."

Back in 2016, Maples competed on "Dancing with the Stars," where she spoke to Fox News about her experience on the reality competition series.

"I feel so happy that I had ['DWTS' pro partner] Tony [Dovolani] there to just keep me on board, keep us focused, to be able to be at this point in my life and to be able to dance like this…and have a new way of starting and creating life," she told us at the time. "It's been fantastic."

Fox News' Carole Glines contributed to this report.