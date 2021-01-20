Melania Trump says serving as first lady was 'my greatest honor'

Melania Trump told a small crowd of supporters Wednesday that it was "my greatest honor" to serve as the first lady.

"Being your first lady was my greatest honor. Thank you for your love and support," she said. "You will be in my thoughts and prayers. God bless you all. God bless your families, and God bless this beautiful nation."

President Trump and the first lady landed at Joint Base Andrews and made brief remarks before their final leg of their journey to Mar-a-Lago.

The first family will land in Florida before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in, missing the ceremonious peaceful transfer of power.

Trump's history of derisive rhetoric and frequent rants and rampages on Twitter, which he used as a pulpit to attack his opponents and rile up his supporters, overshadowed the efforts of the first lady as she spearheaded an anti-cyberbullying campaign called "Be Best."

Trump called his wife a "woman of great grace and dignity," and said she has been "so popular with the people."

However, Melania Trump ended her term with a markedly low favorability rating, with 47% finding her unfavorable, according to a CNN/SSRS poll. Both Michelle Obama and Laura Bush finished with a 69% favorable rating.