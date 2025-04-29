Expand / Collapse search
DOGE

DOGE, Treasury discover $334M in improper payment requests due to foul codes

New automated system flagged budget codes because they were missing, invalid or unauthorized

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published | Updated
GOP lawmaker says there is ‘money to be saved’ with DOGE identifying waste in government Video

GOP lawmaker says there is ‘money to be saved’ with DOGE identifying waste in government

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, discusses DOGE cuts and high-profile aviation accidents in the U.S. on ‘Fox News Live’

The U.S. Treasury Department and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) discovered that hundreds of millions of dollars in improper payment requests were identified after going live with its first automated payment system last week.

In fact, the system found $334 million in improper payment requests that were flagged because of missing budget codes, invalid budget codes and budget codes without authorization.

DOGE, which is led by billionaire Elon Musk, announced the discovery in a post on X.

In the post, DOGE said an example of an invalid budget code was if the payment was not linked to the budget. It also provided an example of a budget code without authorization, saying the budget had already been fully spent.

DOGE SAYS IT FOUND NEARLY UNTRACEABLE BUDGET LINE ITEM RESPONSIBLE FOR $4.7T IN PAYMENTS

The Treasury Department is seen near sunset

The Treasury Department building in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

The news comes months after DOGE learned about an identification code linking U.S. Treasury payments to a budget line item that accounted for nearly $4.7 trillion in payments, which was oftentimes left blank.

"The Treasury Access Symbol (TAS) is an identification code linking a Treasury payment to a budget line item (standard financial process)," DOGE wrote in a post on X in February. "In the Federal Government, the TAS field was optional for ~$4.7 Trillion in payments and was often left blank, making traceability almost impossible. As of Saturday, this is now a required field, increasing insight into where money is actually going."

DOGE SLASHES ‘WASTEFUL’ ‘PROBLEM-SOLVING’ CONTRACT WORTH $50K IN LATEST ROUND OF ELIMINATIONS

Elon Musk

Elon Musk leads DOGE. (Getty Images)

DOGE thanked the U.S. Treasury for its work in identifying the optional field.

According to the Bureau of the Fiscal Service, which is under the Treasury, TAS codes are used to describe any one of the account identification codes assigned by the Treasury and are also referred to as the "account."

All financial transactions made by the federal government are classified by TAS when reporting to the Treasury and the Office of Management and Budget.

FOX NEWS POLL: THE FIRST 100 DAYS OF PRESIDENT TRUMP’S SECOND TERM

elon musk wearing a Trump hat

DOGE leader Elon Musk has been hit with 96% negative coverage on ABC, NBC and CBS evening newscasts, according to the Media Research Center. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

DOGE’s announcement on Tuesday comes as it continues to find savings and fraud across all aspects of the government.

On the department’s site, it says $160 billion in savings have been discovered, equating to $993.70 in savings per taxpayer.

DOGE has been aggressive in its mission to root out wasteful spending and to downsize the scope of the federal government. 

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.

