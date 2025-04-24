Expand / Collapse search
DOGE

DOGE slashes 'wasteful' 'problem-solving' contract worth $50K in latest round of eliminations

Another grant cut was one worth $1 million for a 'BIPOC culinary program'

Slash and burn. 

Contracts and grants worth hundreds of millions of dollars were terminated over several days, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) said Thursday, including one aimed at providing "problem-solving" services.

Federal agencies have eliminated 269 "wasteful" contracts with a "ceiling value of $845M and savings of $255M," according to a DOGE post on X.

phone displays DOGE sign in front of Elon Musk photo

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, announced the elimination of hundreds of millions of dollars worth of "wasteful" contracts on Thursday, including one for a "BIPOC culinary program." (Thomas Fuller/SOPA Images/LightRocket)

DOGE eliminated $90 million in grants, including $995,000 for "a BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of color) culinary program" and $625,000 for a "Russian-Far East biodiversity partnership."

One of the terminated contracts was a $50,000 Department of the Interior consulting contract to "provide facilitation and collaborative problem-solving services."

elon musk doge

Elon Musk is celebrating a new poll that found most voters agree there should be a government agency dedicated to efficiency and that DOGE is helping to make major spending cuts.  (Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Attorney General Pam Bondi said some of the grants the Justice Department eliminated included $2 million for "national listening sessions of individuals with lived experience."

Another was a $625,000 grant for "a parallel convergent mixed-methods case study research design to assess the efficacy of police departments’ LGBTQ liaison services."

Elon Musk and Trump

President-elect Donald Trump greets Elon Musk as he arrives to attend a viewing of the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on November 19, 2024 in Brownsville, Texas. (Brandon Bell)

DOGE, which is led by Elon Musk, has been aggressive in its mission to root out wasteful spending and to downsize the scope of the federal government. 

