DOGE

DOGE says GSA saving $1M by converting decades-old information storage technology to digital records

The GSA was using 70-year-old information storage technology in magnetic tapes, DOGE said

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
Democratic senator states he 'does not believe' DOGE is tackling waste in federal agencies Video

Democratic senator states he 'does not believe' DOGE is tackling waste in federal agencies

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., debates whether DOGE is 'destroying' Social Security on 'The Story.'

The U.S. General Services Administration has saved $1 million by converting decades-old information storage technology, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) said Friday. 

In a post on X, DOGE said that the agency, which supplies office space, transportation and other basic services to federal agencies, saved money by converting 14,000 magnetic tapes to permanent modern digital records.

The move is part of the Elon Musk-led group's mission to get rid of wasteful government spending. 

MUSK NOT LEAVING YET, WRAPPING UP WORK ON SCHEDULE ONCE ‘INCREDIBLE WORK AT DOGE IS COMPLETE’: WHITE HOUSE  

GSA

The U.S. General Services Administration has saved $1 million by converting decades-old technology, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) said Friday. (Getty)

Earlier this week, the group said The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) paid hundreds of thousands of dollars a month for website changes before canceling the contract and having an internal staffer take over. 

While combing through loads and loads of data, DOGE discovered a previous contract by the VA for its website maintenance.

JD VANCE FIRES BACK AT CRITICS OF TRUMP TARIFFS, ADDRESSES ELON MUSK'S DOGE FUTURE

DOGE leader Elon Musk is pictured with the U.S. General Services Administration building in Washington D.C. The GSA on Friday is saving $1 million by upgrading its technology, DOGE said. 

DOGE leader Elon Musk is pictured with the U.S. General Services Administration building in Washington D.C. The GSA on Friday is saving $1 million by upgrading its technology, DOGE said.  (AP/Getty)

"Good work by @DeptVetAffairs," DOGE said in an X post on Wednesday. "VA was previously paying ~$380,000/month for minor website modifications. That contract has not been renewed, and the same work is now being executed by 1 internal VA software engineer spending ~10 hours/week."

GAS said on Thursday it will save $4.5 million by "optimizing leases & reducing our footprint" with less unused office space. 

Trump answers question about how long Elon Musk will remain at DOGE Video

"Smart moves like this mean more efficiency & better spaces for agencies to deliver for the American people," a GSA post on X states. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the GSA, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

