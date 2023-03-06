Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Cuba
Published

DOD still probing causes of ‘Havana syndrome’ after intelligence officials say no adversary linked: report

Most cases of 'Havana Syndrome' appear to have different causes, from environmental factors to undiagnosed illnesses

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
US intelligence community finds no foreign adversary linked to 'Havana syndrome' Video

US intelligence community finds no foreign adversary linked to 'Havana syndrome'

Fox News chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin speaks with 'Adam,' a former government worker who is reportedly Havana syndrome's 'patient zero' on 'Special Report.' 

The U.S. Department of Defense is reportedly carrying on with its own research into the causes of the so-called "Havana Syndrome" despite the intelligence community saying last week it could not link any foreign adversaries. 

Foreign intelligence officials told Politico that the Pentagon’s research arm is testing weapons systems to try and identify what could cause "anomalous health incidents." 

FILE: The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022.

FILE: The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Lt. Col Devin Robsin said the Pentagon’s "cross-functional team" remains focused on addressing these incidents, including their "causation, attribution, mitigation, identification and treatment." 

As noted in the report, an intelligence official told reporters last week the Pentagon is developing "defenses" against the syndrome and is investigating to see if a weapon is responsible. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Pentagon for further comment.

HAVANA SYNDROME ‘PATIENT ZERO’ REJECTS INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FINDINGS THAT FOREIGN ADVERSARY ‘VERY UNLIKELY’

The latest report comes after findings released last week by U.S. intelligence officials cast doubt on the longstanding suspicions by many people who reported cases that Russia or another country may have been running a global campaign to harass or attack Americans using some form of directed energy.

Most of the cases investigated appear to have different causes, from environmental factors to undiagnosed illnesses, said the officials, who say they have not found a single explanation for most or all of the reports.

The U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba, in May 2018.

The U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba, in May 2018. (Adalberto Roque/AFP via Getty Images)

Investigators found "no credible evidence" that any adversary had obtained a weapon that could cause the reported symptoms or a listening device that might inadvertently injure people.

The Biden administration has been under pressure to respond to Havana syndrome cases from government personnel who have reported injuries and their advocates, including members of Congress. President Joe Biden in 2021 signed into law the HAVANA Act, which provided compensation to people deemed to have sustained injuries consistent with what the government calls "anomalous health incidents."

Affected people have reported headaches, dizziness and other symptoms often linked to traumatic brain injuries. Some U.S. employees have left government due to the severity of their illnesses.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Nothing is more important than the health and wellbeing of our workforce," said Maher Bitar, the White House National Security Council's senior director for intelligence programs, in a statement. "Since the start of the Biden-Harris Administration, we have focused on ensuring that our colleagues have access to the care and support they need."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

More from Politics