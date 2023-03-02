Havana Syndrome 'Patient Zero' rejects intelligence community findings that foreign adversary 'very unlikely'

The Victims of Havana Syndrome say they reject the findings of the US Intelligence Community, whose new assessment after 2 years of intensive research concluded that a foreign adversary is "very unlikely" to be behind the Anomalous Health Incidents, which have left dozens if not hundreds of US government employees debilitated with in some cases brain injuries and vertigo since first being reported by those serving at the US Embassy in Cuba in 2016.

"Frankly, I find the report embarrassing and laughable," said Adam, a former US government employee who is known by many as "Patient Zero."

"In reading the report, there's a myriad of errors, mistruths, twisting of the truth and flat out, as far as I'm concerned, lies in there."

Adam, whose name we have agreed to protect given his past work, is a highly trained former US government employee with years of experience overseas.

‘HAVANA SYNDROME’ NOT LIKELY CAUSED BY FOREIGN ADVERSARY, INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FINDS

"To say that a foreign adversary doesn't have the same sort of technology or equipment, frankly, is laughable. I mean, it was just two years ago that China was bragging that they were using microwave weapons on the Indian border against India," Adam told Fox News. "There is open source reporting that in 2012, the NSA released a report about one of their officers that was heading abroad with a high powered microwave system that was designed to bathe in living quarters and cause neurological deficits." Then, he says, there are the US scientists, some of whom have received Pentagon money, who worked with Russian scientists on pulsed energy weapons systems in the past. "Russia sold a system to China in the early 2000s, and China developed their own off of that and called it Torch one. So we know that these exist. And so to say otherwise, this is frankly, is insulting to the U.S. public because a simple Google search will reveal all the things I'm telling you to be true."

Adam was working at the U.S. Embassy in Cuba when he was struck by what he believes was a pulsed energy weapon.

"When I was first attacked, I was in my room. Very, very loud sound, penetrated into my room," said Adam who told Fox he was in his bedroom in Havana on Dec 29, 2016 when he felt a wave like attack. "Pressure came rushing to my head followed by heart palpitations. Kind of like someone was taking a pencil and bouncing it off your eardrum…Eventually I started blacking out. And so I knew that if I fully blacked out that I would be left bathed in whatever I was being hit with," Adam said.

"I went back to my bedroom and as I crossed that threshold into the bedroom, it was like a wave or like a baseball bat almost hit me. So I got on all fours, crawled down my bed, grabbed my technology."

Adam received an award for his service from Mike Pompeo, who served as both the former CIA Director and Secretary of State. Adam is now medically retired.

US government employees - many who worked for the CIA and the State Department - from China to Moscow, Vienna to Vietnam and beyond have reported a variety of unexplained medical conditions. 1500 have come forward to say they think that they may have been the target of an attack. Of those it is believed two to three dozen make up a subgroup whose injuries and descriptions resemble what experts say could be the result of a microwave or pulsed energy weapon.

"I can share with you that most IC agencies have now concluded that it is 'very unlikely' a foreign adversary is responsible for the reported AHIs," or Anonymous Health Incidents also known as Havana Syndrome," Director of National Intelligence Avril Haynes wrote in a statement.

A US intelligence official familiar with the findings told reporters there is "no credible evidence that a foreign actor has a weapon or collection mechanism capable of causing these sensory effects; a deliberate cause is unlikely," even though the US military itself has funded research into the very microwave energy pulse weapons that open source reporting suggests Russia and China also have obtained and victims believe were the cause of their ailments.

US REOPENS VISA, CONSULAR SERVICES AT CUBAN EMBASSY FOR FIRST TIME SINCE 'HAVANA SYNDROME' INCIDENTS

Some of the victims of Havana Syndrome say they feel they are being gas lit by their government, adding in a statement:

"This report leaves us, and the American people, no closer to an answer and insinuates that our injuries are not real. Our medical records demonstrate otherwise, and "weapons capable of causing these types of injuries are known and have existed for decades. This cannot and must not be the last word on this matter because it is neither definitive nor comprehensive."

Lawyer Mark Zaid represents more than two dozen former and current federal employees many of them from the intelligence community. He says his clients - some of them whistleblowers are angry and reject Intelligence Community’s findings.

"Based on ten years of working on this, both in the classified and unclassified sphere, I still must call into question the accuracy and essentially honesty of aspects of this report. It is just contradictory to evidence that we know of, particularly that the US government has seemingly and deliberately ignored," Zaid said in an interview with Fox News. "It just doesn't make sense to how all of these individuals over a period of decades would somehow have similar, if not same types of symptoms and diagnoses of traumatic brain injuries that can't be faked. But yet there's no known cause for them."

In fact a US patent from 2005 exists for a beamed radio frequency energy weapon for "electromagnetic personnel control" that can cause some of the side effects that dozens of US intelligence officers and military personnel have described.

American physicists like pulsed power expert, Edl Schamiloglu, currently the dean for research and innovation at the University of New Mexico, founded the Pulsed Power, Beams and Microwaves Laboratory in 1989, where his team researched modeling of electromagnetic systems, directed energy microwaves, and the effects of high power microwaves on systems.

‘HAVANA SYNDROME’ ‘PATIENT ZERO’ TELLS FOX NEWS HE FEELS GASLIT BY NEW INTELLIGENCE REPORT

"I know the technology that was developed in the former Soviet Union and that technology in my mind is perfectly aligned with the type of technology that's needed to deliver targeted, repetitively pulsed high power, RF energy," Schamiloglu said during a panel "The Havana Syndrome: Return of the Cold War?" hosted by Santa Fe Council on International Relations on January 21, 2021

"If you repetitively insult the victim, then yes, that's my opinion as to what happened. And when I first read about the Havana syndrome in 2017, the first thing that came to my mind is this is the technology that in my opinion, most likely was used and the Russians were behind it….And by the way, this technology did flow from Russia to China, beginning in the 2000s.

He says he and other US scientists worked with Russian scientists on these weapons in the 1990s. The Pentagon currently has a budget to research strategies to counter these kind of weapons, even though the latest Intelligence assessment says that US adversaries don't have these weapons in their arsenals.

President Biden raised the issue with Vladimir Putin at their first summit in June 2021.

CIA director William Burns wrote who ordered the CIA to set up a task force and prioritize this investigation when he took over two years ago writes:

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We applied the Agency’s very best operational, analytic, and technical tradecraft to what is one of the largest and most intensive investigations in the Agency’s history. I and my leadership team stand firmly behind the work conducted and the findings."