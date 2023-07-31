Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Hunter Biden
Published

Devon Archer, Hunter Biden's former business partner, ignores questions while entering House hearing

Devon Archer all smiles ahead of testimony on Biden family business dealings

By Jessica Chasmar | Fox News
close
Hunter Biden's ex-business partner ignores several media questions while entering House hearing Video

Hunter Biden's ex-business partner ignores several media questions while entering House hearing

Devon Archer ignores media questions ahead of House hearing where he is expected to detail President Biden's involvement with Hunter's business dealings while he was vice president.

Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s longtime friend and fellow Burisma board member, ignored questions from reporters while entering Monday's congressional hearing, where he is expected to testify against the Biden family.

Archer smiled as he was peppered with several questions upon entering the O'Neill House Office Building, where he is expected to give closed-door testimony to the House Oversight Committee on President Biden's involvement with Hunter Biden's business deals, including that he sat in on over two dozen business calls with his son as vice president.

The Republican-led House Oversight Committee invited Archer to testify, as he was sentenced last year to one year in prison for his role in a $60 million bond fraud involving various clients. 

Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s former business partner

Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s former business partner, arrives at the O'Neill House Office Building before testifying to the House Oversight Committee on Capitol Hill on July 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Joe, Hunter and Archer split image

Joe Biden (L), Hunter Biden (C), and Devon Archer (L) (Fox News)

BIDEN'S NARRATIVE ON NEVER DISCUSSING BUSINESS DEALS WITH HUNTER CONTINUES TO CRUMBLE

At least three previously planned depositions were canceled by Archer for personal reasons.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York on Saturday wrote to U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams, requesting her to schedule a date for Archer to report to prison. However, a DOJ letter says Archer's counsel argued it was "premature" to set a sentencing date, citing Archer mulling over further appeals.

Archer and the Bidens

Devon Archer golfing with Joe Biden and Hunter Biden in 2014 photo (Fox News)

HOUSE REPUBLICANS CHEER ‘BIG WIN FOR THE RULE OF LAW’ AFTER HUNTER BIDEN’S ‘SWEETHEART’ DEAL COLLAPSES

Archer was sentenced in 2022 to one year behind bars, but the sentence has been repeatedly postponed over a series of appeals.

Miranda Devine, a New York Post columnist and Fox News contributor, reported last week that Archer, who co-founded Hunter’s now-dissolved investment firm Rosemont Seneca Partners, is expected to tell committee members that Hunter Biden would routinely introduce his father to foreign business partners and prospective investors.

Devon Archer arrives

Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s former business partner, arrives at the O'Neill House Office Building before testifying to the House Oversight Committee on Capitol Hill on July 31, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Devon Archer, Luke Archer and Krista Archer

(L-R) Devon Archer, Luke Archer and Dr. Krista Archer attend T-MOBILE SIDEKICK Lounge at Mercedes-Benz Polo Challenge at Two Trees Farm on August 16, 2008, in Bridgehampton, NY. (Photo by CLINT SPAULDING/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Landon Mion contributed to this report.

Jessica Chasmar is a digital writer on the politics team for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Jessica.Chasmar@fox.com.

More from Politics