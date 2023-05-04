DeSantis team hammers Biden’s ‘recession sidekick’ Jerome Powell after rate hike

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ rapid response team released a video Thursday dubbing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell President Biden’s "recession sidekick" after the Fed hiked interest rates again this week despite concerns of a downturn.

The Fed raised interest rates by a quarter of a point Wednesday in its 10th consecutive increase in just a little over a year in an effort to tame inflation, but it also raised the risk of a recession.

The governor's video, released by DeSantis War Room, features his comments from a March press conference when he said, "The Fed has done a horrible job over these last few years, and they really are creating potential significant turmoil in the economy."

The video tells Powell to "take a hike" and features an edited photo of the Fed chair frowning in hiking gear.

FEDERAL RESERVE OFFICIALS RAISE INTEREST RATES TO HIGHEST LEVELS SINCE 2007

A narrator in the video says, "Biden’s got a recession sidekick. A guy by the name of Jerome Powell."

"Biden loves Jerome," the narrator says, "and he lets him do whatever he wants."

"And Jerome loves hiking those interest rates," the narrator adds, "and that means you lose money."

DeSantis has not officially announced his candidacy but is expected to launch a 2024 presidential exploratory committee sometime this month, according to reports.

The governor has been ramping up his attacks against Powell, telling Georgians in March that he "has been a total and complete disaster, and you are paying for it and people all across this country are paying for it."

During a speech in Pennsylvania last month, he said Biden and Powell were making the country "weaker."

"You look what’s going on in D.C. You see Joe Biden – weak, floundering leader," he said. "He’s controlled by the leftist elements of the Democratic Party. You look at what he’s done – he has probably done as much as anybody, maybe Jerome Powell with the Fed, to unleash the worst inflation that this country has seen in over 40 years. This is making our country weaker. It's making our citizens poorer."