DeSantis drops video detailing 'the Florida blueprint' in most recent indication of 2024 presidential campaign

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., dropped a new video outlining "the Florida blueprint" for America, in the latest indication he is preparing to launch a 2024 campaign for president.

"When the world lost its mind. When common sense suddenly became an uncommon virtue. Florida was a refuge of sanity. A citadel of freedom for our fellow Americans and even for people around the world," DeSantis said narrating the video.

DeSantis drew a contrast between the Sunshine State and the Biden administration's handling of major issues including the COVID-19 pandemic and the crisis at the southern border.

"Florida's success has been made more difficult by the floundering federal establishment in Washington D.C., an inflationary spending binge that has left our nation weaker and our citizens poorer. It has enacted pandemic restrictions and mandates. It has recklessly facilitated open borders. It has imposed an energy policy that has crippled our nation's domestic production," he said.

DeSantis claimed that the current administration "caused many to be pessimistic about the country's future. Some even say that failure is inevitable."

The Florida governor continued, touting Florida's successes and his belief that "success is attainable."

"Florida has proved positive that we the people are not destined for failure. Florida is leading the nation. We are the nation's fastest-growing state. We ranked number one in education freedom, we are number one in economic freedom. Florida also ranks number one in public higher education. This is a record we can all be proud of," DeSantis said in a statement directed toward Florida residents.

"Decline is a choice. Success is attainable. And freedom is worth fighting for," he said.

A recent Fox News poll found that among primary voters who were read a list of 15 potential candidates for president, former President Trump came in with 43% support, followed by DeSantis, who locked in 28% of the vote.