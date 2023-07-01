DeSantis campaign attacks Trump with Pride Month Twitter video

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's campaign team shared a Twitter video on Friday – the end of Pride Month – that attacks former President Donald Trump's positions on LGBTQIA+ issues.

"To wrap up ‘Pride Month,’ let’s hear from the politician who did more than any other Republican to celebrate it…" the campaign said.

The video was made by another Twitter user and knocked the 2024 GOP challenger over his Pride merchandise, relationship with Caitlyn Jenner and 2016 pledge to "protect our LGBTQ citizens."

Conversely, the video touts headlines – alongside video cuts of Christian Bale's "American Psycho" character Patrick Bateman and Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby in the show "Peaky Blinders" – that describe DeSantis taking actions against the transgender and LGBTQIA+ community.

MOMS FOR LIBERTY CLOUT KEEPS RISING AS TRUMP, DESANTIS, HALEY, RAMASWAMY, HUTCHINSON ADDRESS GROUP'S SUMMIT

It now has more than seven million views on the social media platform with mixed reaction.

DeSantis has made anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation a large part of his agenda.

The governor signed bills in May that banned gender-affirming care for minors, targeted drag shows, restricted discussion of personal pronouns in schools and forced people to use certain bathrooms.

DeSantis signed the bill at the evangelical Cambridge Christian School in Tampa.

The governor is Catholic, like Democratic President Joe Biden. Trump, appearing at a Faith & Freedom Coalition gala in Washington, D.C., said no president had "ever fought for Christians as hard," according to The New York Times. Evangelicals put their support behind Trump in the last presidential election.

TRUMP TAKES AIM AT 'CROOKED' BIDEN STUDENT LOAN PLAN AFTER SUPREME COURT DECISION: 'TRYING TO BUY VOTES'

In mid-June, a federal judge temporarily blocked the Florida law targeting drag shows.

DeSantis also recently criticized the White House over individuals at a Pride event who posed topless.

Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said the behavior was "simply unacceptable" and the people would not be invited to future events.

"I think when you have the inappropriate conduct at the White House with like these transgenders flashing people nude and all this stuff, it’s just totally inappropriate," DeSantis said at a press conference. "And I think even the White House had to acknowledge it was inappropriate."

He also swiped at the Biden administration for displaying the American flag alongside a Pride flag.

"When they had at the White House, you know, this transgender flag as the precedence over the American flag, that’s wrong, that is not how you display the American flag," the Republican noted.

Experts have been divided about whether the White House display was a violation of the Flag Code.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump, who said the nation stood in solidarity with members of the Orlando LGBT community following the Pulse nightclub shooting that took the lives of 49 people in 2016, has said he would "keep men out of women's sports" and vowed to prohibit "child sexual mutilation."

On Friday, both Trump and DeSantis battled for the support of conservative women at the Moms for Liberty conference, both vowing to take action against the "woke" and decrying its recent label as an "extremist" organization by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Fox News' Aaron Kliegman, Andrew Mark Miller, Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report.