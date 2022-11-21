Ashley Moody is the Attorney General of Florida and has held the role since 2019. The Republican 38th Attorney General of the state was re-elected in 2022 after defeating Democrat Aramis Ayala.

Moody was born in Plant City, Florida and attended the University of Florida. She later went to Stetson University College of Law where she received her Masters of Law in International Law.

Moody’s career in law began working at the law firm Holland & Knight. After that, she jumped on board the United States Attorney’s Office where she prosecuted drug, firearm and fraud offenses.

When she was 31 years old, she was elected Circuit Court Judge of the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County, which made her the youngest judge in Florida. In addition, Moody taught as an adjunct professor at Stetson University College of Law.

Moody became the Attorney General of Florida on January 8, 2019 after defeating Democrat Sean Shaw in the 2018 election. Since being elected as Attorney General, she has served as a Commissioner on the Presidential Commission of Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice. Moody also served as Chair of Florida’s Statewide Task Force on Opioid Abuse.

Moody is married to her husband Justin, who works as a federal law enforcement agent. The pair have two sons, Brandon and Connor.