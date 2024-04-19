Democrats hold major 2024 advantage as House Republicans face further chaos, division

Democrats continue to hold a major cash advantage in the race for control of the House of Representatives as the narrow Republican majority leading the chamber faces further chaos with intraparty division.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), the organization tasked with winning a majority for Democrats, announced Thursday it had raised $45.4 million in the first three months of 2024, with $21.4 million of that coming in March alone. Both amounts marked new cycle records for the group.

Those numbers bested the DCCC's GOP counterpart, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), which announced last week it had raised $33.4 million for the first quarter and $16.2 million in March, also a cycle record.

In the 2024 election cycle to date, the DCCC has raised $166.7 million to the NRCC's $124.7 million, a vast $42 million difference. That advantage is also reflected in the cash on hand held by both groups just over six months from Election Day. The DCCC holds $71.1 million to the NRCC's $55.9 million.

"The public knows that House Republicans have nothing to show from their time in the majority except chaos and dysfunction," DCCC chair Suzan DelBene said in a statement. "That is why supporters from across the country are ensuring the DCCC has the resources and momentum we need to take back the House, make Hakeem Jeffries speaker and get back to work delivering for working families."

A bright spot for Republicans, however, is that the NRCC's current cash-on-hand deficit is smaller than it was at the same point in the 2022 and 2020 election cycles. In March 2022, the DCCC had $18.5 million more cash on hand than the NRCC, but Republicans gained nine seats that November. That difference was a massive $31.9 million in 2020, but Republicans still went on to gain 13 seats.

Additionally, the DCCC appears to be burning cash at a higher rate than the NRCC, considering it only holds a $15 million cash-on-hand advantage but has raised $42 million more than the NRCC so far this election cycle.

"House Republicans remain in a strong position to grow the majority. Meanwhile, extreme House Democrats continue to support dangerous open borders, pro-crime and pro-inflationary policies that doomed their majority in the first place," NRCC spokesman Will Reinert told Fox News Digital when asked about the fundraising gap.

The snapshot of Democrats' financial advantage comes as House Republicans continue to battle themselves over controversial foreign aid packages for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, which passed Saturday — a fight that has led to some GOP members jostling to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson.

A third Republican lawmaker jumped on board that effort to oust Johnson Friday after the speaker's foreign aid plan — four bills amounting to $95 billion in spending – survived a key procedural vote on the House floor with more Democratic support than Republican.

"[R]ather than spending the resources to secure our southern border and combating the invasion of 11 million illegals and despite repeated promises there would be no additional money going to Ukraine without first securing our border, the United States House of Representatives, under the direction of the Speaker, is on the verge of sending another $61 billion to further draw America into an endless and purposeless war in Ukraine," Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., said in a statement.

It's unclear how the tension among House Republicans might be affecting the party's fundraising in the middle of the election year, but what is certain is that the absence of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a fundraising juggernaut who was removed from his post last fall, is already taking a toll on the party's re-election finances.

Fox News' Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.