WATCH: New Biden campaign ad makes subtle claim about president's mental fitness

A new Biden campaign ad focused on the economy and infrastructure included a subtle claim about the president's mental fitness, calling him "sharp as a knife."

The Thursday ad, titled "Sharp," centered on Pennsylvania steelworker Jojo Burgess, who spent most of the 30-second video praising Biden over his handling of the economy and infrastructure, but briefly appeared to reference the president's mental acuity by using the same descriptor repeated by the administration and Democrats to defend his cognitive ability earlier this year.

"I've been a proud steelworker for 23 years, and I know hard work when I see it. I love to tell the story about meeting President Biden because when you meet him, this guy is as sharp as a knife," Burgess said in the video.

"They have nothing else to attack because they can't attack the things that he is doing that are so good for this country. I see people going back to work, jobs coming to the area, infrastructure being fixed up. Joe Biden gets things done. That's just who he is," he added.

In a post on X about the ad, Biden-Harris HQ — the account belonging to the Biden campaign — said, "President Biden gets things done. MAGA Republicans have nothing else to attack — because they know President Biden is delivering."

The use of the word "sharp" was frequently used by Biden's defenders to describe the president as he faced an onslaught of Republican attacks following the release of Special Counsel Robert Hur's report in February, which claimed he was a "sympathetic, well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory."

Republican lawmakers and former President Donald Trump claimed the report — which came about as part of the investigation into Biden's mishandling of classified documents — was evidence the president was not fit to serve another term.

In the White House press briefing following the report's release, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stressed that Biden was "sharp" and "on top of things," while Democrat lawmakers and liberal media figures insisted Biden was one of the "sharpest" people they've dealt with.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Biden campaign for comment.