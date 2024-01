Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Another Democratic member of the House has announced plans to retire from office at the end of the year.

Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger (D-Md.) released a statement Friday saying he will leave office at the end of 2024.

Ruppersberger said that "now more than ever, Congress needs thoughtful, end-game representatives like me – members who care more about constituents and our country and less about cable news hits."

He joins nearly two dozen other Democrats who have decided not to seek reelection, along with 18 Republicans.

This is a developing story and will be updated.