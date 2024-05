Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

The Democratic National Committee is preparing to nominate President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party nominees via virtual proceedings before Ohio’s Aug. 7 deadline, and before its in-person Convention this summer.

The move comes as Ohio Senate lawmakers convened Tuesday to address Biden's ability to appear on their general election ballot.

"Joe Biden will be on the ballot in Ohio and all 50 states, and Ohio Republicans agree," DNC Chair Jaime Harrison said in a statement. "But when the time has come for action, they have failed to act every time, so Democrats will land this plane on our own. Through a virtual roll call, we will ensure that Republicans can’t chip away at our democracy through incompetence or partisan tricks and that Ohioans can exercise their right to vote for the presidential candidate of their choice."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.