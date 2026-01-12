Expand / Collapse search
Voting

Delegate-heavy New York moves to shake up voting primary schedule, chasing 'influence'

'New York is far too influential a state for its presidential primary to be simply ceremonial,' state Sen. James Koufis says

Alex Nitzberg
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 12

New York might hold its 2028 presidential primary contests on Super Tuesday, a key point during each presidential election cycle when scads of states simultaneously hold primaries on the same day.

The Empire State's Senate on Monday was poised to pass a bill on the matter, Politico Playbook reported. The measure would place New York's presidential primary contests on the first Tuesday in March, according to the text of the proposal.

"By holding the presidential primary on Super Tuesday, New York can ensure voters have a meaningful voice while the nomination remains competitive, increasing the state's influence in the process," bill sponsor Sen. James Skoufis said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital.

New York state Sen. James Skoufis

Sen. James Skoufis, chair of the Senate standing committee on Investigations and government operations, participates in a public hearing on the state retail sale of legal adult-use cannabis on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at the Legislative Office Building in Albany, N.Y. (Will Waldron/Albany Times Union via Getty Images)

Many other state senators are pushing the proposal with Skoufis.

"New York is highly representative of the country with its blend of urban, suburban, and rural communities and mirrors the nation's racial demographics, all of which are important factors as the primary calendar takes shape," he continued. 

Polling stations

A view of the polling station as voters cast their ballots in Queens, New York City, United States on April 2, 2024. (Selçuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"This legislation promises New Yorkers a far greater role in choosing our national leaders in lieu of our current, limited participation as a fly-by-night ATM for candidates who visit donors in their Manhattan penthouses. New York is far too influential a state for its presidential primary to be simply ceremonial," Skoufis added.

In 2024, Super Tuesday was on March 5, but New York's Republican and Democratic presidential primaries weren't held until April 2.

New York City

One World Trade Center and the Manhattan skyline in New York, on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026. (Christian Monterrosa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The state, while already influential due to the number of delegates it offers candidates in party primaries, could have even more influence in 2028 primaries by participating in Super Tuesday.

