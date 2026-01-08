JD Vance says ‘dumbest’ Democratic candidate will win nomination in 2028

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President JD Vance quipped in an exclusive Fox News interview released Wednesday that the "dumbest" Democratic frontrunner will likely rise to the top in the upcoming primary.

"Gavin Newsom, obviously, is running for president. Have you seen this guy cross his legs? Have you ever seen anyone cross their legs like that?" Watters asked in a humorous tone on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"My legs don’t cross like that, Jesse," Vance replied while laughing. "You can interpret that however you want to."

"Gavin and Kamala are on a collision course," Watters said. "Who’s gonna win?"

'CHARLIE KIRK SHOW' PRODUCER SAYS TURNING POINT USA 'ALL IN' BEHIND JD VANCE FOR PRESIDENT

"The dumbest candidate will probably win," Vance joked. "That’s my guess with the Democratic Party. I mean, look, the Democrats have a couple of big issues, and one is that they lean so far into wokeism that they can’t see the obviousness of the fact, which is that Kamala Harris is not qualified to be president of the United States.

"That’s why she got the vice presidential nomination. That’s why she got the presidential nomination. This is who Kamala Harris is. Now, the flip side is, I think you have an unbelievably corrupt and incompetent governor in Gavin Newsom. The fact that those are the two frontrunners just suggests how deeply deranged the Democrat Party is. Let them fight it out. We’ll figure it out."

Watters noted that Democrats will be running on "cost of living," which Vance argued was a "pot meet kettle" situation because Democrats, he argued, caused the crisis with bad policy in the first place. Trump’s administration, he argued, has made significant progress to help the economy recover but suggested there is far more work to be done.

"We haven’t even been in office for a year, and you’ve already seen prices start to come down. You’ve seen rents start to come down. You’ve seen groceries leveling off. Is there more work to do? Absolutely. But the people who are going to do that work is the Trump administration, is the president of the United States, who is solving the Democrats’ affordability crisis," Vance said.

"You don’t give power back to the very people who set the house on fire. You give more power to the person who put the fire out."

When asked about whether Trump will likely be impeached again if Democrats win the midterms, Vance argued that would be part of a cynical play by the Democrats.

JD VANCE TURNS TURNING POINT SPEECH INTO MIDTERM BATTLE CRY — AND A PREVIEW OF 2028

"I’m sure he’ll get impeached," Vance said. "Look, they have nothing to actually run on or govern on. Their entire obsessive focus of that party is they hate Donald Trump. So, if they ever get power, are they going to, you know, lower Americans' taxes? No. Are they going to make your life more affordable? No. Are they going to solve the crime crisis? No.

"What they’re going to do is they’re going to spend all their time and all of your money trying to get Donald Trump," he continued. "I think it’s ridiculous. That’s what they’re running on. But the American people are going to make this determination. I think the American people should vote for the people who want to make their life more affordable, who want to make their neighborhoods safer. That’s what we’re trying to deliver every single day."

When reached for comment by Fox News Digital, Newsom’s office responded to the interview with a humorous, digitally altered image of Vance crossing his legs in a strange way, captioned, "We all know JD copies Daddy."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Harris’ office and did not receive an immediate response.