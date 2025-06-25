Dead congressman's social media accounts resurrected to boost former chief of staff's congressional bid

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Before passing away last month, Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., endorsed Fairfax County Supervisor James Walkinshaw, his former chief of staff, to succeed him in Congress — but more than a month after Connolly's death, posts were fired off on social media accounts for the late lawmaker to promote Walkinshaw's congressional bid.

"Early voting starts TODAY in VA-11! Before passing, Gerry endorsed @JamesWalkinshaw to carry the torch. Let’s honor that legacy and vote for bold leadership that’ll fight for us every day," a Tuesday post on the @ElectConnolly X account declared, sharing link to a page on Walkinshaw's campaign website as well as a picture of the two men together.

The bio section of the X account notes that the congressman died on May 21 and explains that "All posts made with the consent of the Connolly family."

The account features a link to gerryconnolly.com, which also highlights Connolly's support for Walkinshaw's bid.

VIRGINIA DEMOCRATIC REP GERRY CONNOLLY DEAD AT 75

A post backing Walksinshaw also appeared on a Facebook page that is labeled as Connolly's campaign page.

"Early voting starts TODAY in VA-11! This is our first chance to stand up for our workers, our schools, our democracy, and everything Gerry fought for. Before his passing, Gerry endorsed James Walkinshaw to carry on that legacy because he knew James would never stop fighting for us. Make your plan to vote early and bring a friend. Every vote matters," the post declares, providing a link to a page on Walkinshaw's campaign site.

The special election to fill the seat in Virginia's 11th Congressional District is scheduled for Sept. 9, while the related Democratic nominating contest — an "unassembled caucus" — is taking place this week.

VIRGINIA CONGRESSMAN TO RETIRE AFTER CANCER RETURNS

Prior to the posts on Tuesday promoting Walkinshaw's bid, the latest posts shared on the two social media accounts had been a Connolly Family statement announcing the death of the lawmaker on May 21.

Shortly after winning re-election in November, Connolly announced that he had esophageal cancer, noting, "A few days ago, I learned I joined the ranks of millions of Americans. I have cancer of the esophagus. It was a surprise because, except for some intermittent abdominal aches and pains, I had no symptoms."

Then in late April, he announced that following "grueling treatments, we've learned that the cancer, while initially beaten back, has now returned," noting that it would be his final term in office.

AOC LOSES BID TO BE TOP DEMOCRAT ON POWERFUL HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The lawmaker had served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2009.

Fox News Channel's Mike Emanuel contributed to this report