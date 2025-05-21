Virginia Democratic Rep Gerry Connolly dead at 75

Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., has passed away following a bitter cancer battle, his family announced on Wednesday.

The lawmaker announced his initial diagnosis with esophageal cancer more than six months ago. He was 75 years old and had stepped back from his roles in Congress at the end of April.

"It is with immense sadness that we share that our devoted and loving father, husband, brother, friend, and public servant, Congressman Gerald E. Connolly, passed away peacefully at his home this morning surrounded by family," his family announced in a statement.

"Gerry lived his life to give back to others and make our community better. He looked out for the disadvantaged and voiceless. He always stood up for what is right and just," the family added. "He was a skilled statesman on the international stage, an accomplished legislator in Congress, a visionary executive on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, a fierce defender of democracy, an environmental champion, and a mentor to so many."

Connolly's colleagues mourned the congressman's passing in statements soon after news of his death was made public.

"I am heartbroken by the passing of my friend and colleague, Congressman Gerry Connolly. Gerry was a devoted public servant who spent over three decades serving the people of Virginia and our nation with unmatched dedication and purpose," Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, said in a statement.

"Gerry’s legacy is one of intellect, integrity, and relentless dedication to the people of Virginia’s 11th District and to our allies abroad. His absence will be deeply felt, both in Congress and on the international stage," Turner added.

Sen. Mark Warner, a fellow Virginia Democrat, also shared his condolences with the Connolly family, saying he had known the lawmaker for more than 35 years.

"Gerry was a fighter. His sharp mind, boundless energy, and deep commitment to the people of Northern Virginia made him a force to be reckoned with, whether on the Fairfax Board of Supervisors or in Congress. He met every challenge with tenacity and purpose, including his final battle with cancer, which he faced with courage, grace, and quiet dignity," Warner said.

Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., paused a House Rules Committee meeting for a moment of prayer upon learning of Connolly's death.

The longtime congressman's death comes amid a heated battle in Congress over President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill." His death means Democrats have one less vote with which to block the legislation.

Connolly had stepped back from his leadership roles in Congress and announced he would not run for re-election after revealing that his cancer had returned at the end of April. He served as ranking member on the House Oversight Committee.

Connolly was serving his ninth term in the U.S. House of Representatives from Virginia's 11th District, according to his online biography. His district is centered in Fairfax County and includes the wealthy suburbs outside the nation's capital.

Connolly won his latest term by defeating Republican Mike Van Meter, a Navy veteran and former FBI agent.

Connolly has been a fixture in northern Virginia politics for roughly 30 years. He was first elected as a Fairfax County supervisor in 1995. In Congress, he has played a leading role in oversight investigations.

