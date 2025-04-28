Expand / Collapse search
Virginia congressman to retire after cancer returns

Connolly initially beat back a cancer diagnosis last year

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., says he is stepping back from his leadership rolls in Congress and will not run for re-election after announcing that his cancer has returned on Monday.

Connolly will step down from his role as ranking member on the House Oversight Committee in the coming days, he says. The lawmaker announced his initial diagnosis with esophageal cancer roughly six months ago.

"After grueling treatments, we've learned that my cancer, while initially beaten back, has now returned," Connolly said in a statement to constituents. "I'll do everything possible to continue to represent you and thank you for your grace."

"The sun is setting on my time in public service, and this will be my last term in Congress. I will be stepping back as Ranking Member of the Oversight Committee soon. With no rancor and a full heart, I move into this final chapter full of pride in what we've accomplished together over 30 years," he added.

Gerry Connolly

Rep. Gerry Connolly says he will not run for re-election after learning that his cancer has returned. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Well-wishes for Connolly quickly began to flow in following his announcement. 

"Throughout his career, Gerry Connolly has exemplified the very best of public service — fiercely intelligent, deeply principled, and relentlessly committed to the people of Northern Virginia and our nation," said Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. "Whether it’s standing up for federal workers, advocating for good governance, or now confronting cancer with the same resilience and grit that have defined his life of public service, Gerry is one of the toughest fighters I know."

Rep. Gerry Connolly questions U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle

Ranking Member of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. Gerry Connolly, R-Ma.  (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

Connolly is currently serving his ninth term in the U.S. House of Representatives from Virginia's 11th District, according to his online biography. His district is centered in Fairfax County and includes the wealthy suburbs outside the nation's capital.

The 75-year-old won his current term by defeating Republican Mike Van Meter, a Navy veteran and former FBI agent.

Mark Warner

Sen. Mark Warner sent his well wishes to Connolly, a fellow Virginia Democrat, on Monday. (Reuters)

Connolly has been a fixture in northern Virginia politics for roughly 30 years. He was first elected as a Fairfax County supervisor in 1995. In Congress, he has played a leading role in oversight investigations.

Fox News' Pilar Arias contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

