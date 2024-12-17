Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

AOC loses bid to be top Democrat on powerful House Oversight Committee

Gerry Connolly of Virginia elected as ranking member of the House Oversight Committee

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was defeated in her bid to be the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, losing to Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia.

Connolly, 74, bested the 35-year-old Ocasio-Cortez with 131 to 84 votes in what is seen as a blow for progressives who backed Ocasio-Cortez, a member of the progressive "Squad."

"I thank my colleagues for their support and the confidence they’ve placed in me to lead House Democrats on the Oversight Committee," Connolly said in a statement after being elected by the House Democratic Caucus.

Connolly called out "the Republican playbook," in which he accused Republicans of using "debunked conspiracy theories" and enabling "the worst abuses of the Trump Administration."

Gerry Connolly

The House Democratic Caucus elected Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., as ranking member of the House Oversight Committee over progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., with a vote of 131 to 84. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

"This will be trench warfare." Connolly said. "Now is not the time to be timid. I promise the American people that our Committee Democrats will be a beacon of truth and prepared from day one to counter Republican gaslighting."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., lost her bid to be the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

When Fox News Senior Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergram asked Connolly if he was up for a potential fight against the Trump administration, Connolly said he was "raring to go."

"I did it before for four years, and bested them on a number of occasions, and I'm raring to go again," he said.

Connolly said that President-elect Trump "may feel more emboldened" after his reelection victory, though "that may also make him more reckless."

"There is a law in this land, and we're going to make sure it's enforced," Connolly said.

President-Elect Donald Trump

Connolly said he was "raring to go" when asked if he was up for a potential fight with the Trump administration. (Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images, File)

In his written statement, Connolly said Democrats will be "disciplined" and "laser focused" on the kitchen table issues that are affecting the American people.

"We will stand up for our democracy and for truth," the statement said. "And we will protect the tremendous and historic progress we have made as House Democrats."

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.

Fox News' Chad Pergram and Tyler Olson contributed to this report.

