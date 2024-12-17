AOC loses bid to be top Democrat on powerful House Oversight Committee

Progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was defeated in her bid to be the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, losing to Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia.

Connolly, 74, bested the 35-year-old Ocasio-Cortez with 131 to 84 votes in what is seen as a blow for progressives who backed Ocasio-Cortez, a member of the progressive "Squad."

"I thank my colleagues for their support and the confidence they’ve placed in me to lead House Democrats on the Oversight Committee," Connolly said in a statement after being elected by the House Democratic Caucus.

Connolly called out "the Republican playbook," in which he accused Republicans of using "debunked conspiracy theories" and enabling "the worst abuses of the Trump Administration."

"This will be trench warfare." Connolly said. "Now is not the time to be timid. I promise the American people that our Committee Democrats will be a beacon of truth and prepared from day one to counter Republican gaslighting."

When Fox News Senior Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergram asked Connolly if he was up for a potential fight against the Trump administration, Connolly said he was "raring to go."

"I did it before for four years, and bested them on a number of occasions, and I'm raring to go again," he said.

Connolly said that President-elect Trump "may feel more emboldened" after his reelection victory, though "that may also make him more reckless."

"There is a law in this land, and we're going to make sure it's enforced," Connolly said.

In his written statement, Connolly said Democrats will be "disciplined" and "laser focused" on the kitchen table issues that are affecting the American people.

"We will stand up for our democracy and for truth," the statement said. "And we will protect the tremendous and historic progress we have made as House Democrats."

