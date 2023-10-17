DCCC gives talking points to House Dems amid Jordan's bid for speakership: 'GOP extremism'

The House Democrats' campaign arm sent a memo to blue members with messaging guidance on "GOP extremism" under a potential speakership helmed by current House Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

Fox News Digital obtained the memo sent out by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) with talking points and communications guidance as Jordan continues his quest for the speaker's gavel.

"A Speaker Jordan means extremism and far-right priorities will govern the House of Representatives," the guidance reads.

"It is imperative that our caucus makes clear to voters just how extreme Congressman Jordan is and how his Speakership would negatively impact working families across the country, threaten democratic norms, and weaken relationships with our allies," the memo continues.

Jordan was selected as the GOP nominee for speaker on Friday after weeks of deliberations that saw the initial nominee — House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., — drop out of the race.

The "messaging guidance" gives Democrat members several talking points against a Jordan speakership, including that it "appears there are no more moderates left in the Republican conference capable of standing up to the far right."

"Jordan will only win the speakership if so-called ‘moderates’ continue to cave and get him there," the guidance reads. "Every Republican who votes for Jordan for Speaker is simply following Trump’s marching orders– it’s clear Republicans are incapable of governing themselves and instead look to the indicted former president for guidance on everything."

The talkers also suggest members say "Jordan has shown voters just how extreme he is and there is no indication that he’ll moderate himself in any way if he becomes speaker" and that Jordan will "pull the entire Republican caucus even further to the right."

"House Democrats stand ready to work across the aisle to lower costs for working families and make our communities safer," the last talking point reads. "With a Speaker Jordan, that isn’t likely. Jim Jordan is one of the least bipartisan members of Congress, coming nearly dead last on the Lugar Center’s bipartisanship score."

The messaging memo also highlighted controversies about Jordan, including that the speaker nominee "sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election and has refused to comply with multiple subpoenas seeking to uncover details of the January 6 insurrection."

"Jordan is a conspiracy theorist who has espoused talking points associated with the Great Replacement Conspiracy Theory in ofﬁcial government hearings," the memo reads.

"Jordan is a founding member of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, whose ‘our way or no way’ approach has torpedoed comprehensive immigration reform, sought repeatedly to kill the Affordable Care Act, and led the charge on multiple government shutdowns," it continues.

The DCCC did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment on the memo.

The Democrats' messaging memo comes as Jordan potentially closes in on the speaker's gavel.

The House is convening on Tuesday for the first expected ballot on Jordan's bid for the big chair.

Jordan has been making calls for days since getting the nomination to shore up support for his candidacy— but nothing in Washington is guaranteed.