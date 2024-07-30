Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

Gillibrand, Hawley lead bipartisan bill to create mental health hotline for police, first responders

'I'm proud to partner with Senator Gillibrand on another piece of vital legislation': Hawley

By Julia Johnson Fox News
Published
FIRST ON FOX: A Democrat and Republican senator duo are looking to take on higher rates of mental health issues among first responders with new legislation. 

Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Josh Hawley, R-Mo., partnered to introduce the First Responders Wellness Act on Wednesday, which would create a grant program that would help provide mental health resources and services to law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency medical services personnel and public safety telecommunicators. It would also establish a mental health hotline devoted to assisting first responders. 

Josh Hawley Kirsten Gillibrand

Gillibrand and Hawley have partnered to tackle first responder mental health. (Getty Images)

"I’m proud to work with Senator Hawley on this important legislation and look forward to getting it across the finish line," Gillibrand said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Our first responders put themselves in extremely challenging and life-threatening situations in order to keep us safe. Unfortunately, it takes a toll; first responders face higher rates of PTSD and suicide compared to the civilian population."

"We must support the men and women who dedicate their lives to protecting ours. The bipartisan First Responders Wellness Act would create a new grant program to provide professional and culturally competent mental health services to law enforcement officers and establish a mental health hotline for the first responder community," she added.

An FDNY ambulance

The lawmakers cited research by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, which indicated that first responders are by nature "at great danger of being exposed to potentially traumatic situations that pose risk of harm to them or the people under their care." (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Hawley said in a statement, "I’m proud to partner with Senator Gillibrand on another piece of vital legislation. Our first responders put their lives on the line every day for us. The least we can do is support them in the halls of Congress." 

The bill would put $125 million toward the new grant program over the next five fiscal years. An additional $50 million would be put toward establishing the support hotline over the same time frame.

depressed woman

SAMHSA concluded that first responders were at a greater risk for mental health issues. (iStock)

The lawmakers cited research by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), which indicated that first responders are by nature "at great danger of being exposed to potentially traumatic situations that pose risk of harm to them or the people under their care."

"This constitutes a great risk for the behavioral health of first responders, putting them at risk for stress, PTSD, depression, substance use, and suicide ideation and attempts," the SAMHSA report stated.

Color photograph of New York Firefighters amid the rubble of the World Trade Center following the 9/11 attacks. Dated 2001.

Those who responded to the World Trade Center on 9/11 dealt with significant and enduring physical and mental health effects for decades after the terrorist attack. (Getty Images)

Gillibrand notably represents New York, where the worst terrorist attack on U.S. soil occurred in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001, as hijackers deliberately flew two airliners into the twin towers of the World Trade Center. Another plane hit the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, while a fourth hijacked plane crashed in a Pennsylvania field after passengers fought to regain control.

The attack killed a total of nearly 3,000 innocent people and injured roughly 6,000 more. Many of the emergency and law enforcement personnel who responded to the World Trade Center on 9/11 have dealt with significant and enduring physical and mental health effects for more than two decades since the terrorist attack.

