Trump unloads on Biden policies from Davos, warns Europe to drop the old playbook

President Donald Trump blasted his predecessor's policies from the dais in Davos, Switzerland, at the World Economic Forum in a warning to foreign leaders to buck old political playbooks and rally around the U.S., citing that "when America booms, the entire world booms."

"Under the Biden administration, America was plagued by the nightmare of stagflation, meaning low growth and high inflation. A recipe for misery, failure and decline," Trump said Wednesday in his speech before the forum. "But now, after just one year of my policies, we are witnessing the exact opposite. Virtually no inflation and extraordinarily high economic growth. Growth like I believe you'll see very shortly. Our country has never seen before. Perhaps no country has ever seen before."

Trump is in Switzerland Wednesday and Tuesday for the annual World Economic Forum, which attracts government leaders and business leaders from across the world to discuss the world's economic outlook. Trump's trip to Europe comes as he threatens to impose tariffs on a handful of European nations in an effort for the U.S. to acquire Greenland, heightening tensions at the forum.

Trump mentioned former President Joe Biden by name at least a dozen times during his speech, highlighting how his administration overturned Biden's left-wing policies as they relate to energy and the economy and immigration to strengthen the U.S.

"Since my inauguration, we've lifted more than 1.2 million people off of food stamps," Trump continued. "And after four years, in which Biden secured less than $1 trillion of new investment in our country, think of that $1 trillion. Substantially less than that in four years. We've secured commitments for a record breaking $18 trillion. And we think when the final numbers come out, they'll be closer to $20 trillion of investment."

He also revealed his "biggest surprise" since returning to the Oval Office a year ago as of Tuesday.

"The USA is the economic engine on the planet. And when America booms, the entire world booms. It's been the history. When it goes bad, it goes bad. … You all follow us down and you follow us up. … I never thought we could do it this quickly. My biggest surprise is I thought it would take more than a year, maybe like a year and one month. But it's happened very quickly," he said.

Trump joined the White House press briefing in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, which marked his one year back in the Oval Office. Trump delivered a lengthy recap of his administration's wins during the briefing, rehashing many of his points in Davos to the crowd of foreign leaders.

"It became conventional wisdom in Washington and European capitals that the only way to grow a modern Western economy was through ever-increasing government spending, unchecked mass migration, and endless foreign imports," Trump said. "The consensus was that so-called dirty jobs and heavy industries should be sent elsewhere, that affordable energy should be replaced by the Green New scam, and that countries could be propped up by importing new and entirely different populations from faraway lands."

"This was the path that Sleepy Joe Biden's administration and many other Western governments very foolishly followed, turning their backs on everything that makes nations rich and powerful and strong," he added.

Trump also scolded European leaders for transforming the continent into one he no longer recognizes, calling on them to set itself on the "right direction."

"I don't recognize it. And that's not in a positive way. That's in a very negative way. And I love Europe and I want to see Europe go good, but it's not heading in the right direction," he said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Biden's office Wednesday morning for comment on the criticisms but did not immediately receive a reply.