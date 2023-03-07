Cori Bush paid $137K for private security to unlicensed 'anti-Semitic spiritual guru' who claims tornado power

Nathaniel Davis, a reported "anti-Semitic spiritual guru" and friend of Democratic Rep. Cori Bush, who she's paid handsomely for security services from her campaign's coffers, lacks a private security license like her new husband, who she also cut tens of thousands of dollars worth of checks to last year for personal protection services.

Fox News Digital reported last week that the Missouri congresswoman's now-husband, Cortney Merritts, does not have a security license in the city of St. Louis or St. Louis County, which covers Bush's entire congressional district and is required to perform security functions in the area.

When Fox News Digital filed a public records request with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department seeking information on Merritts' license early last week, the request also included Nathaniel Davis, the only other individual Bush has recently paid from her campaign that is not a private security firm.

Like Merritts, the Sunshine Law administrator said there were "no responsive records" for Davis, and neither has a current license.

On Tuesday, the Washington Free Beacon reported that Davis - a close friend of Bush's - is an "anti-Semitic spiritual guru" who claims he's 109 trillion years old and can summon tornadoes, among other godly feats.

The publication confirmed that Davis is known as Aha Sen Piankhy and teaches people "how to read minds, summon mythical beings, and maintain urban gardens—to avoid having to buy food from the Jews," they wrote.

Davis also promoted several other anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, including that the Rothschild family "runs the Western Hemisphere" and released the COVID-19 pandemic so it could wipe out nearly all of the population.

Bush's campaign has sent more than $137,000 in payments to Davis since 2020, and the campaign also paid Merritts - who she met before her congressional tenure and recently wed - $60,000 last year for security services. And while Bush's campaign cut the security checks to Davis and Merritts, her campaign paid $225,281 to PEACE Security throughout the 2022 election cycle for personal protection.

Bush's payments to her unlicensed husband have led to calls for a Federal Election Commission (FEC) investigation.

Last Thursday, the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust filed a complaint to the FEC's acting general counsel, Lisa Stevenson, asking the commission to investigate whether "Rep. Cori Bush and her campaign committee may have used campaign funds for personal use."

"Any time a member of Congress puts someone with a close personal relationship on the campaign payroll, increased scrutiny is necessary to ensure the legal standard has been met, which in this case are that the payments were for 'bona fide services at a fair market value,'" Kendra Arnold, FACT's executive director, told Fox News Digital.

"Both the fact that reportedly Bush's husband isn't licensed to provide security services for which he was paid, and that she was simultaneously paying large amounts to another company for the same services raise red flags that warrant an investigation by the FEC," Arnold said.

Bush's campaign did not respond to a request for comment on Davis by press time, nor have they replied to a previous request for comment on Merritts.